Brigade looking for more fire fighters

If you want to help the community, Fire and Rescue are looking for more people willing to become a firefighter.
Cowra Fire Captain Stephen Overman says the brigade is currently looking to fill up to five on-call positions.
Captain Overman said successful recruits will be doing more than just firefighting.
They will also be attending callouts to hazardous material spills, assisting the Ambulance service with road crash rescue along with taking part in community outreach and fire safety visits.
You may also be asked to deploy around the state during crises like the 2019-20 bushfires and the recent flooding at Lismore.
The brigade is looking for people that can be available for 25-30 hours a week, which you might not do every week.
Captain Overman said they are really looking for people who have daytime availability, but there is always an option for night time availability if you are really keen.
Members receive a baseline retainer along with pay for every callout and other training and station work you do.
"You're not going to live on a Fire and Rescue [wage], but it is a great part time job to have alongside your regular job," he said.
Part of the recruitment process includes a fitness test along with an interview, medical checks and a police check.
You can apply online at www.fire.nsw.gov.au/ or give the Cowra a Brigade a call on 6341 1624 to have a chat with Captain Overman to see how to begin the process.
