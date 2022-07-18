Forbes to host Big Dance race qualifier

Sunday, July 31, is going to be a big one on and off track at Forbes race course.
The Cup has been named one of 25 Country qualifiers for Racing NSW's inaugural $2 million Big Dance, and Forbes Jockey Club is bringing back the Ben Hall Bullet as the feature sprint race steeped in local history.
When you factor in the return of long-time sponsors Bankstown Sports Club and the introduction of a president's marquee, you won't want to miss this event.
It's an exciting time for Forbes Jockey Club, and president Randall Grayson says they've worked hard to build the club and Cup Day in particular over the past couple of years.
The club has succeeded in getting Cup day transferred to a Sunday so it's easier for locals to be part of the fun, and in upgrading it to a highly sought-after showcase meeting, doubling the prize money.
City trainers are being drawn to the country by the chance to qualify for Racing NSW's first Big Dance, with the $2 million final to be held in Sydney on November 1.
"It's attracting a lot of interest," Grayson said in the lead up to Cup day.
"We want to host the best and most successful race day we can - to promote the town."
The day's sprint race has been upgraded from Benchmark 64 to 74 - and Grayson is hoping bringing back the "Ben Hall Bullet" will be an added incentive for city trainers to bring out another horse suited to the sprint.
The race name is one Grayson found when researching club history through Trove, Forbes Jockey Club dates back to 1861 when the bushranger travelled this region and reputedly the races.
The race name hasn't been used in decades, but Grayson hopes it will become part of the day's appeal to punters and the industry.
The club has been hard at work making upgrades over the past few years, including a new watering system, inside running rail, drinks rail at the parade ring, new female jockey changerooms and much more.
"It's such a good set-up and it's got so much potential," Grayson said.
It's also going to be a great social day. This year they're preparing to welcome back long-time supporters from Bankstown Sports Club, after COVID restrictions prevented them attending the past two events.
Bankstown have been major sponsors of the Cup for more than 25 years and will return with about 200 members this year.
It's a reunion weekend for the Forbes Magpies Rugby League Club, with the Forbes v Parkes match set for Saturday and the races to round out the weekend.
There are more hospitality options on the day with $10 general admission or the new president's marquee with drinks and catering.
"We want to get the town involved, the marquee will have good food, good drinks, good company," Grayson said. "We're also very grateful for the support of Forbes Shire Council, they've been very helpful."
The calcutta is back and running at Club Forbes on Saturday night - all welcome, make sure you get your tickets.
Tickets to the calcultta ($30 inc dinner), general entry on race day ($10) and president's marquee (120), are now available online through 123tix.com.au
