Cowra Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

100-1 winner for Woodstock trainer

Updated July 19 2022 - 5:03am, first published July 18 2022 - 10:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woodstock trainer Darren Wort with his fourth winner of the night at Bathurst, Monkey Tail.

The Paul Britt Trained Aston Current was a big winner at the Dubbo Greyhound meeting on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.