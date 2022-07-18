100-1 winner for Woodstock trainer

The Paul Britt Trained Aston Current was a big winner at the Dubbo Greyhound meeting on Saturday night.
Facing a massive drop in class from FFA to 5th Grade company Aston Current completely out classed the field scoring effortless in a fast 18.22.
Local trainers had a successful day at the Bathurst Greyhound Club meeting on Monday landing six winners led by Woodstock trainer Darren Wort with a quartet of winners while Paul and Pam Braddon landed a winning double.
Totally Deluded got Darren off to the perfect start with the recent kennel addition backing up an eye catching second the previous week with a dashing all the way victory in a good 25.90.
Wort didn't have to wait long for his second winner with first starter Ritza Blue Angel landing some good bets in the very next race leading through-out in 18.19.
Set To Rule gave Wort his third winner when after initially leading was out paced mid race before charging home late to score narrowly in 26.25 returning $101 on the tote.
The consistent Monkey Tail completed the quartet of winners for Wort making it three on the bounce when she cleared out to score score in 17.80 making it a memorable night for the popular Woodstock trainer.
Paul and Pam Braddon enjoyed another winning double.
Clare A Chance continued the couple's dominance of short course racing in the central west when she out sped kennelmate Magical Bear in the Top Grade running a slick 17.68.
The Braddon's second winner Little Riot continued on her winning way with another front running display recording her third victory in just five starts in 17.87.
On Sunday the Rod Mcdonald trained Dana Dennis broke through for his maiden win at the Temora Greyhound Club meeting.
Following a couple of minor placings in recent weeks the son of Ando's Mac and Dana Joker owned by Patrick Edenborough finished strongly to score in a fast 18.89.
The Rebecca Edenborough trained Dana Hank was a good winner at the same meeting.
Beginning safely Dana Hank worked his way around the field finishing strongly to score in 19.09.
The previous evening, Saturday, July 16, the Paul Braddon trained Diggers Magic continued on his winning way with another front running display at the Dubbo Greyhound Club Saturday night meeting.
Blessed with brilliant box manners Diggers Magic led all the way defeating kennel mates Sandys Hope and Secret Layla in a quick 18.17.
On Friday last week the Steven Field trained One Foot Blazer saluted at Goulburn. Resuming from a three month spell the daughter of Mepunga Blazer out of good race bitch One Cold Foot jumped brilliantly to lead all the way to score narrowly in 20.80.
And to top off the great run, on Wednesday, July 13 Falcon Fly and Nangar Molly continued the good recent run for brothers Geoffrey and Michael Curtale at Wentworth Park.
Falcon Fly backed up his good win from the previous week with another strong performance in the Top Grade.
Following a mid race bumping duel with recent Richmond Derby winner He's Grand, Falcon Fly surged late to score in 30.21.
Nangar Molly had an easier time of it spearing out from the wide draw leading through-out in 30.11 making it two wins from her last three runs at the Glebe circuit.
