Cowra has seen an increase in thefts from unlocked cars in recent years and police are embarking on a prevention campaign in a bid to drive it down.
The rise in thefts from cars and other motor vehicles across the Central West and in the Cowra local government area was made clear in the latest quarterly report issued by the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BoCSAR).
Now officers from the Central West Police District are launching the 'Lock it or Lose it' NSW Police Force prevention initiative.
"The focus of the Lock it or Lose it campaign is to provide the community with a range of preventative measures which make it more difficult for offenders to steal from your homes, sheds or vehicles," officer in charge at Cowra Police Inspector Beard said.
"The measures may seem obvious but are not always put in place which unfortunately makes it easy for the opportunistic thief."
In Cowra the figures revealed a car was stolen nearly once a week and a break-in committed every 2.7 days.
In the 12 months to March this year there were 1041 reports of thefts from cars, many of which were reportedly unlocked, and 437 cars were reported stolen from the Central West region.
In Cowra for that period items were reported stolen from 64 motor vehicles and 51 motor vehicles were reported stolen.
"Whilst local Police will be out and about targeting property offenders and remaining visible within the community, this week is a great opportunity for the greater community to focus on home security and look to developing sound crime prevention measures which can be adopted hereon," Inspector Beard said.
He is encouraging members of the Cowra community to contact local Police and discuss any crime concerns they have.
"Our staff can provide you with simple tips to prevent property crime," he said.
"Remember, that members of the community can enlist the assistance of our Crime Prevention Officer to conduct home or business safety assessments.
"This is a free service NSW Police Force perform to harden our community against property crime.
"We should feel safe and secure in our own homes, and by taking a few simple steps, we call can make a significant difference," he said.
NSW Police suggest people ensure their premises are always locked and secure when absent, even for a short time.
Police also recommend people install CCTV and recording equipment as a cost effective preventative measure and powerful investigative tool.
Another tip is to keep a detailed and up to date property inventory for if a theft does occur.
