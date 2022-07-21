Cowra Guardian
Orange police offer tips to reduce theft from homes, sheds and vehicles in the Central West

Updated July 22 2022 - 12:44am, first published July 21 2022 - 10:30pm
Inspector Adam Beard says the focus of the Lock it or Lose it campaign is to provide the community with a range of preventative measures.

Cowra has seen an increase in thefts from unlocked cars in recent years and police are embarking on a prevention campaign in a bid to drive it down.

