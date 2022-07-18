Cowra Guardian
Understrength Blues too good for Demons

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated July 19 2022 - 12:55am, first published July 18 2022 - 5:25am
The Cowra Blues are playing more as a team according to coach Marc Hyland, a statement backed up by the fact six Blues players contributed majors in the side's 13-10-88 to 6-2-38 win over the Bathurst Demons on Saturday.

