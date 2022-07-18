Understrength Blues too good for Demons

The Cowra Blues are playing more as a team according to coach Marc Hyland, a statement backed up by the fact six Blues players contributed majors in the side's 13-10-88 to 6-2-38 win over the Bathurst Demons on Saturday.
Up by 26 points at quarter time the Blues maintained the momentum in the second quarter to lead by 25 at the major break before extending their lead to 41 points at three-quarter time and eventually finishing 50 points clear of the Demons at full time.
"It was another win under the belt but it was a bit harder game than we thought it was going to be," Hyland said.
"We had a few pull out and ended up playing with 14 but they only came across with 14 so it worked out square.
"But we panicked a bit when we didn't need to and let emotion get in the way of football for one quarter before getting ourselves back on track and pulling away again."
The Blues had a number of late withdrawals due to injury and a COVID scare.
"We had a family emergency with one player and a couple went to the coast and had a COVID scare, they tested negative but did the right thing and didn't travel," Hyland said.
Cowra stalwart Frank Bright was again unavailable on the weekend after sustaining a work related injury recently.
In a blow for the Blues he isn't expected to return any time soon.
"He's looking at a finals return if he makes it back at all," Hyland said.
In other games on the weekend Parkes defeated Bathurst Giants 17-14-116 to 3-6-24 and Bathurst Bushrangers Outlaws prevailed in a close game 7-9-51 to defeat Orange Tigers 6-5-41.
The results see Cowra remain in second position on the competition ladder, one win behind this weekend's opponents Parkes.
"This weekend we're looking at the match as basically what the grand final is going to look like," Hyland said.
"But saying that we won't be going into the game full strength so it will be interesting to see how we go.
"In the first game (of the season against Parkes) we didn't have a few of the players we have now.
"We've gelled together now. We know where each other plays. It'll come down to us working as a solid, gelled together squad, instead of individual performances.
"If we make the grand final we think it will be us verses Parkes," he said.
Goal scorers for the Blues last weekend were Nathan Worth 5, Brayden Hamer-Clark 2, Dusty Lee 2, Chris Day 2, Blair Holgate 1, Lachlan Sutton 1.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
