Aboriginal community to guide hospital development

The Cowra Hospital Redevelopment project team is calling for Expressions of Interest for the Aboriginal Working Group to be involved in the $110.2 million Cowra Hospital project.
The Working Group will work side by side with the project team to guide and make recommendations on the design and models of care at the new facility, to ensure the new hospital is welcoming and culturally safe for patients, staff and visitors and contributes to improved health outcomes.
The first meeting will be held at 2pm, 21 July at the Cowra Information & Neighbourhood Centre.
The project welcomes members of the Aboriginal community to be part of the group. Please contact the Cowra Hospital redevelopment project team on (02) 9978 5432 or HI-Cowra@health.nsw.gov.au for more information.
The redevelopment is progressing with the master plan unveiled earlier this year outlining the vision for the new facility, which includes upgraded inpatient beds, contemporary facilities and new health services, as well as the hospital's first CT scanner.
As part of the recent State Budget the NSW Government has announced an additional $40 million for the Cowra Hospital redevelopment, bringing the total investment to $110.2 million. This additional funding will provide an extra emergency department bay, a second full birthing suite, two additional inpatient beds, three additional chairs for renal and oncology as well as four more dental chairs and enhanced training and educational facilities.
Following master planning consultation, the project team has collated all feedback from staff and community which is helping to inform the planning and design for the concept design. The community will be invited to give their feedback on the concept design in late 2022.
Construction is on track to commence in next year and the community will continue to be updated as planning progresses and we move towards construction.
For more information about the hospital redevelopment, please visit: www.cowrahospitalredevelopment.health.nsw.gov.au
