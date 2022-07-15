Cowra Guardian

Aboriginal community to guide hospital development

Updated July 15 2022 - 6:15am, first published 6:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aboriginal community to guide hospital development

The Cowra Hospital Redevelopment project team is calling for Expressions of Interest for the Aboriginal Working Group to be involved in the $110.2 million Cowra Hospital project.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.