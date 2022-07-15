Local knowledge helps golfers navigate frost and fog

As predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology it was a frosty morning on July 14, 2022, with a heavy fog when most of the Golfers hit off to play in the Veterans and Pro Comp Events.
Only with local knowledge did the players know, sight unseen through the fog where their target putting green was located.
Congratulations go to the only Veteran, Steve Johnstone, playing off scratch, who was able to play to his handicap in the field of 37 players and win the event with 18 points.
There were nine prize winners, who are listed with their Stableford point score and, the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets.
18 Steve Johnstone (0).
16 Ray Sailsbury (14).
16 Michael Prescott (3).
16 John Holmes (15).
15 Alfonso Melisi (14).
15 Rod Haug (24).
14 Nicky Basson (2).
14 Jefferey Macpherson (8).
14 Clive Wilson (19)*.
*On a countback from other players on 14 points.
The listed prize winners will have their18 hole handicap reduced by three, and the other entrants handicaps will be increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
There was a field of 39 golfers, including 4 visitors from other clubs, to play in the Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, competing on their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
Lady golfers are always welcome to compete in the clubs events, and one of Cowra Golf Club's lady members, Emma Tree joined the male dominated field and played great golf to win the 18 hole pro comp event with an impressive score of 43 Stableford Points, 6 points clear of runner up, Steve Johnstone who had won the Veterans segment. Congratulations to Emma Tree.
1st Emma Tree 43.
2nd Steve Johnstone 37.
3rd Donny Sproh 36.
4th Michael Prescott 36.
These prize winners went into the Ball Sweep, along with the following listed players, with their point scores: Lester Black 35, Ken Harcombe 34, Mark Stirling 34, John Holmes 34, Ray Salisbury 33, Col Neilsen 32.
The NEAREST PINS.
5th hole, sponsored by Nicky Basson.
Winner Warwick Spence 102cm.
14th hole, sponsored by Jamie Judd.
Winner Steve Johnstone 166cm.
