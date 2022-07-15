Cowra company contracted for Young project

Cowra company Thompson Irrifab is laying new water mains in Young.
The project is being undertaken for Hilltops Council and is a staged development.
The current stage involves the installation of 300mm PVC mains from Back Creek Road to Elizabeth Street.
Company spokesman and project manager, Mick Thompson, said "the work is being undertaken to improve water quality and pressure for residents by replacing old fibro cement mains."
"We have been cutting into houses along the route and as a result there has been minimal disruption to services and we are very grateful for the response of residents which has been very co-operative.
"Restoration to the road surface is also being undertaken as we progress and motorists have been very patient with traffic control delays." Mr Thompson said.
"We are also very fortunate to have a good working relationship with Project Manager for Hilltops Council, Matt Clark and Plummer, Greg Prest, with whom we liaise on a daily basis.
"Good team work helps the project to progress smoothly." Mr Thompson added.The
Future stages to the project will include works in Berthong, William and Brock Streets.
Mr Thompson said he and his team had been "making good progress and I expect the current work to be completed by the end of 2022 or early into 2023 depending on the weather," he said.
Hilltops Council voted to undertake the work at their July 2021 meeting, designs were completed in late March with Thompson Irrifab subsequently awarded the contract and work started in June.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
