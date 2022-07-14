Mid Lachlan Landcare looking for funding opportunities for Growing the Grazing

Growing the Grazing Revolution - We held two cluster group meetings during June on a farm near Canowindra and on another near Gooloogong. Thanks to the hosts and attendees. It was nice to catch up and hear about the challenges and successes people are having in their business at the moment.
Unfortunately our funding for this project finished in June. You can read the update on what will happen to the this long running project here
Advertisement
Using the Future to learn from Past Droughts - This project is going very well with all 15 farms involved being set up and now learning how to use the technology. There have been 2 workshops with participants so far and a further 2 planned later this month. We will have a final workshop in which everyone can participate to share how the satellite technology is working for the farms participating in this project. We will let you know the details soon.
Box Gum Grassy Woodland Habitat on Farm - This year's workshop is tentatively booked in with Dan Florance (ANU Sustainable Farms) for the 25th August so pop this date in your calendar. More details to follow. You can see a summary from one of the other workshops here so you know what to expect. This year's workshop will be open to all, not just project participants and we look forward to seeing you there.
Building Connection for Biodiversity in the Central Tablelands - as part of this project there will be a short film made featuring Central Tablelands landholders who are managing land for biodiversity and conservation. If you have a story to tell and would love to see this come to life on film- get in touch today. Simply email Corey Tatz (centraltablelandsbct@gmail.com) a brief story pitch (highlight key motivations, successes, challenges, inspirations etc), include some location pics, and contact details. Applications close: Sunday 24th July at midnight. There are so many of you who should be featured so please get involved with this great project.
Community Groundcover Purchase - as part of our Box Gum Grassy Woodland Habitat on Farm project we decided to trial a community groundcover purchase in November last year. It proved to be very popular with many of you ordering groundcover species to be planted on your properties. The nurseries have been busy growing them with many going to their new homes already. You can see the latest update here with a focus on the species Amulla or Winter Apple (eremophila debilis).
Fungi Surveys in Cowra (Mycology May) - If you didn't make it to one of the Mycology in May events you really missed out. We held fungi surveys here in Cowra with a great turnout. We all had so much fun and learnt heaps about Fungi, Box Gum Grassy Woodlands and Citizen Science. Check out our summary of the day here and you can also see our case study on Mycology in May here
Other Interesting Things
Listening to the Lachlan - This special event was held during June in Forbes. Trudi Refshauge attended for Mid Lachlan Landcare and has provided us with a fantastic summary of the 2-day conference here. It's well worth a read.
Birdlife Australia Photography Competition - with all the wonderful bird photographer's in the region who enter our yearly Archibird Photo competition I thought you might like to know and possibly enter this competition as well. All the details can be found here and entries close 1st August.
National Landcare Conference - This is being held in Sydney from the 23rd to 25th August. It also includes the Landcare Awards night. You can register to attend in person or you can register as a virtual delegate for free. It looks to be a great program of speakers with the wonderful Costa as MC. All the details can be found here.
Establishing Shelterbelts - If you missed the shelterbelts field day event on Will and Sue Johnson's farm at Cargo in June. You can access some really great information from the ANU Sustainable farm team here
Have your say about the Drought - The Southern NSW Drought Resilience Hub is inviting you to contribute to a project that will establish a shared understanding of what constitutes drought, and what that means for businesses, organisations, communities, and producers of Southern and Central NSW. The outcome will be a basis for assessing the changes required, barriers to overcome, and potential opportunities to improve resilience. There are two separate avenues for collecting drought impacts and experiences across the Hub's region:
a. Survey: Defining Drought - Then & Now - a quick & easy click-button survey, suitable for the phone or computer of a time-poor individual, and
b. Open Call for Submissions: Defining Drought - Then & Now - an opportunity for individuals and/or organisations to provide a written response detailing their experiences or observations of drought.
Upcoming events
Acid Soils at Depth Eugowra - 20th July 11am to 12.30pm. - $395 per farm business. This event is being put on by Central Tablelands LLS and includes two workshops. The second workshop details TBA. Learn more about your options to improve pH to depth in your soil. The event ticket cost per business includes a Dig Stick Soil sampler, worth $400 each. It also includes $320 of soil tests.
The first workshop will explain how to use the Dig Stick Soil sampler and how to send the soil samples away to the laboratory. Booking details here
Bird Habitats Cyanotypes - 23rd July 10am to 4pm - Join 'The Corridor Project' for a day in the field with Jayden Gunn - discussing the health of riparian corridors for bird habitat, located on the Galari/Lachlan river. Post picnic lunch, artist Steven Cavanagh will facilitate a workshop located at the CORRIDOR project studio demonstrating how to make a unique Cyanotype. Tickets and more info can be found here
Advertisement
RCS Business Fundamentals Course Cowra - 26th to 28th July, $1950pp. This three-day workshop will give you a solid handle on all the necessary business stuff while showing you how to become more proficient, organised and effective, so you can spend less time in the office and more on the things that make you happy. Details here
National Tree Day Event Cowra - 29th July - This event will include talks from Sustainable Farms, Cowra Council Biosecurity, LLS, NRM and Oz Plants, as well as several stands with information and giveaways. The Rotary Club will be hosting a BBQ lunch, before a tree planting is undertaken by local primary schools and volunteers. The annual tree giveaway will occur after the planting is complete. More details can be found here
Agribusiness Today Forum - 4th and 5th August Forbes, tickets $20-$50 pp. More info and tickets can be found here
Chilean Needle Grass Information Day Woodstock - 9th August 10am to 2pm. Central Tablelands Local Land Services is supporting Cowra Council's Biosecurity Officers in hosting a Chilean Needle Grass information day at Woodstock. Further information here
RCS Grazing Clinic Grenfell - 23rd to 25th August, your opportunity to attend this course at a subsidised rate of $750pp thanks to Weddin Landcare. You can find further details here
Managing box Gum Grassy Woodland on Farm - 25th August. Cowra/Canowindra Full details TBA but pop it in your calendar.
Advertisement
Please feel free to contact me with any questions or feedback on our update or anything else. I love hearing from you all.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.