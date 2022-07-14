Cowra Guardian

Mid Lachlan Landcare looking for funding opportunities for Growing the Grazing

By Tracee Burke, Local Landcare Co-Ordinator
Updated July 14 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Growing the Grazing Revolution - We held two cluster group meetings during June on a farm near Canowindra and on another near Gooloogong. Thanks to the hosts and attendees. It was nice to catch up and hear about the challenges and successes people are having in their business at the moment.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.