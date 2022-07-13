Cowra Guardian

Cowra's Tree Day to be held at Bellevue Hill

Updated July 14 2022 - 12:34am, first published July 13 2022 - 11:55pm
Greg Ingram from Central Tablelands Local Land Services will speak on Indigenous land management at Cowra's Tree Day.

Since 1996, over 26 million trees have been planted by over five million people through National Tree Day events.

