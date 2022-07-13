Cowra's Tree Day to be held at Bellevue Hill

Since 1996, over 26 million trees have been planted by over five million people through National Tree Day events.
Cowra residents can add to this total by attending the town's National Tree Day at the Bellevue Hill Adventure Playground between 12 noon and 4pm on Friday, July 29.
Advertisement
Central Tablelands Local Land Services and Cowra Shire Council are hosting the event to highlight the importance of native flora in our landscape.
On the day attendees will hear from Eleanor Lang, Jayden Dunn and Greg Ingram.
Ms Lang, from ANU Sustainable Farms will discuss native plant selection of biodiversity.
Mr Gunn will speak on all things birdlife and Mr Ingram, from Central Tablelands Local Land Services, will talk on Indigenous land management practices.
Cowra Rotary will hold a barbecue and representatives from Oz Plants and the Environmental Plants and Waterways Alliance will be in attendance.
A tree planting event involving local primary school students will be be held in a dedicated location.
Volunteers are welcome to attend the planting.
The activities and tree planting will be followed by Cowra Shire Council's annual tree giveaway from 4.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.