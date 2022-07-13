Proposed merger a 'win win' for Cowra's bowling and golf clubs

A proposed amalgamation of the Cowra Bowling and Cowra Golf Club is a "win win" for both according to bowling club manager Marc Eisenhauer.
Addressing an "informal information" meeting of bowling club members on Wednesday night Mr Eisenhauer said the purpose of the evening was "being open and transparent".
Members of both club will vote on the amalgamation, which if approved, will see both clubs runs by the current bowling club board of directors with a golf club advisory committee formed and chaired by a member of the Bowling Club board of directors.
The proposed amalgamation has come about after an approach from the Cowra Golf Club to the Cowra Bowling Club.
"We just want to inform everyone of the process so far, where we are right now and the process moving forward," Mr Eisenhauer said.
"All members need to be informed of the decision, it's not an easy decision, it's not a difficult one, but it is a very important one," he said.
He explained that if approved Cowra Bowling Club would be the "parent club" in the amalgamation with the Cowra Golf Club the "child club".
"The child club will dissolve and no longer exist. It would still trade as the Cowra Golf Club but under the Corporations Law would not exist. All of its balance sheet would be transferred over to us being the parent club.
"We would get all of the golf club's assets and all of its liabilities."
Bowling Club members were told the Cowra Golf Club traded with a $15,000 loss last financial year but had no debt and represented a $2.2 million balance sheet benefit to the Cowra Bowling Club.
"They have the poker machines, water licences and land, sellable assets. Their assets over their liabilities are about a $2.2 million excess. They're not a drain on our club if they continue to operate the way they are," Mr Eisenhauer said.
Describing the process to date Mr Eisenhauer said there had already been a lot of meetings of the boards of both clubs and exchanging of Memorandum of Understandings (MOU) as well as meetings with lawyers from both clubs.
"It would go to a members vote at a special members meeting of which you would get 21 days notice.
"We will have an obligation, under the MOU, as it stands now, to keep the golf club at a high standard.
"Cowra is a very highly rated golf course and it will be the board's intention to maintain the standard as it is if not approve it if we can.
"We have steps on how we intend to do that.
"The board have considered the benefits and risks. Is it good for the bowling club, is it good for the golf club and is it good for the greater good". All three questions got big ticks.
"There are a few benefits, the golf club brings lots of benefits, the vast majority of its suppliers are local.
Mr Eisenhauer also outlined the tourism benefits the club brings to the town and its health and lifestyle benefits.
"Is it good for the golf club?
"It will be, we're obligated to improve the state of the course and the club so the golf club will get increased investment from us.
This investment will come about by moving six of the 12 poker machines currently located at the golf club to the bowling club and re-investing $150 a day of revenue from those machines back into the golf club.
"It's good for us.
"For us community goodwill is important.
"It'll give us expanded function facilities which is a bit of weakness for us at the moment. We do lack function facilities. Everyone who comes in here looking for a function we will send them to the golf club. The golf club is a beautiful function area. We'll drive traffic to the golf club, it's a beautiful spot as alternative extra function facility.
"Last but not least I'm not going to hide from the fact we need poker machines.
"Poker machines are 95 per cent of our revenue producing 85 per cent of our nett profit and they do trade very well.
"This is where the investment in the golf club will come from.
"All clubs are measured by one simple KPI, poker machine revenue per machine per day. The state average floats around $150 a day per machine per day and that's what we're basing this finance model on.
"There's only been three months in the past (financial) year where we didn't achieve $150 per machine per day which was August, September, October when the club was closed.
"November and December we had restrictions, once that all finished, we were $100 per machine per day over the state average.
"On a Friday night our occupancy rate is 95 per cent plus. We need more poker machines but can't get any because the government has decided we are a red zone.
"They basically decide whether a town can afford more poker machines and we can't.
"Pubs and clubs can't bring any more poker machines into Cowra but we can move them around. By this amalgamation we will have the opportunity to take some of the poker machines and move them over here.
The Cowra Bowling Club currently has 50 machines and the golf club 12.
"I'd rather have six of their machines over here working $250 per machine per day rather than over there where it is about $25 per machine per day.
"The goal is, once we put six machines over here, the goal is to maintain our daily nett averages.
"With 56 machines, if we continue to hold our daily nett averages, we'll get an extra $407,000 through the poker machines.
"The plan is that every time with our 56 machines when we hit $150 per machine per day the club will make an internal transfer to the golf club of that $150 per day for those six machines.
In a 31 day month that equates to $27,900. Out of the $407,000 extra we get from the poker machines the golf club will get $245,000. There's the win win. It's good for us, it's good for the golf club and it's good for the town," Mr Eisenhauer said.
The golf club's poker machines would be upgraded if the amalgamation proceeds.
Social members of each club would automatically become social members of both club.
The operations of both club will mirror each other.
"We'll be one venue.
"They'll have a budget to be self sustainable, we're not a cash cow, the only money we'll put to the golf club under our obligations is that poker machine money.
"Obviously if the walls cave in and we do not achieve that $150 per machine per day poker machine revenue there will be obligations under the MOU to create that funding for the golf club.
"We think this is good for us, it's certainly good for the golf club and good for the town," Mr Eisenhauer said.
Cowra Golf Club president Robert Oliver assured the meeting "the golf club is not broke".
"A lot of smaller clubs wanting to be taking over owes five or six hundred thousand dollars and get taken over by a bigger club that has to repay all that debt. We don't have that debt," Mr Oliver said.
"We don't have an overdraft, we have no loans, we run on cash flow. Because of that we don't have a capital cash flow to replace machinery, improve the course. The club house, because we don't have the cash, we can't employ people.
"That's why we decided now rather than later that the golf club could make money under the guidance of a bigger club,.
"We could carry on by ourselves but this is an opportunity to improve it and make money for both club's under the Cowra Bowling and Recreation Club," Mr Oliver said.
Mr Eisenhauer described the approach by the Cowra Golf Club as "a really responsible business decision".
"We can only be stronger by being together. We will be on trading out of two different venues," he said.
