Cowra Police focusing on crime prevention

Cowra Police are next week stepping up their focus on the crime prevention strategy of 'Lock it or Lose it'.
Inspector Adam Beard of Cowra Police said "Lock it or Lose it" is all about highlighting some simple but effective techniques in deterring break and enters and the stealing of motor vehicles.
Advertisement
"Lock it or Lose it is all about prevention," Inspector Beard said.
"As the name implies, simply securing your property can be all it takes to prevent becoming a victim of crime.
"Whilst local Police will be out and about targeting property offenders and remaining visible within the community, this week is a great opportunity for the greater community to focus on home security and look to developing sound crime prevention measures which can be adopted hereon," Inspector Beard said.
He is encouraging members of the Cowra community to contact local Police and discuss any crime concerns they have.
"Our staff can provide you with simple tips to prevent property crime," Inspector Beard said.
"Remember, that members of the community can enlist the assistance of our Crime Prevention Officer to conduct home or business safety assessments.
"This is a free service NSW Police Force perform to harden our community against property crime.
"We should feel safe and secure in our own homes, and by taking a few simple steps, we call can make a significant difference," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.