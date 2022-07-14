Reverend Hunt retires from Anglican ministry

The Reverend Rhonda Hunt retired from active Anglican Church ministry on June 30, 2022.
Her last church service was held in St John's Anglican Church, Cowra on Sunday, June 26.
The occasion was marked by the singing of a selection of Rhonda's favourite Hymns during the service.
Following the service, a special morning tea was held in the church hall.
Both the church service and morning tea were very well attended with people from the whole of the Parish.
During the morning tea a presentation on behalf f the church and the Parish Council was made by Richard Oliver, handing Rhonda a thank you gift together with a retirement card, signed and annotated by members of the Parish.
A song from the movie Sister Act - "I'll follow him" was an unexpected surprise from singers from the congregation.
It was much appreciated by Rhonda as well as all present.
Rhonda is planning to visit family and friends from across NSW and Queensland.
All the members of the Parish wish Rhonda every blessing in her retirement and her future plans.
