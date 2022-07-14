Cowra Guardian

Reverend Hunt retires from Anglican ministry

July 14 2022 - 3:12am
Reverend Rhonda Hunt.

The Reverend Rhonda Hunt retired from active Anglican Church ministry on June 30, 2022.

Local News

