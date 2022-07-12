Cowra Guardian

Hubber reaches bowls State Champion of Club Champions final eight

Updated July 12 2022 - 5:46am, first published 5:44am
Sharen Hubber has had a great campaign at the State Champion of Club Champion Singles at Port Macquarie. Sharen was beaten in the quarter finals by Claire Kelly from Foster.

