Hubber reaches bowls State Champion of Club Champions final eight

Sharen Hubber has had a great campaign at the State Champion of Club Champion Singles at Port Macquarie. Sharen was beaten in the quarter finals by Claire Kelly from Foster.
Well done Sharen.
Advertisement
The District senior and Open Fours were played on our greens last week with Parkes Town taking out the Open division, beating Forbes in the final. The Senior division was hotly contested with Orange Ex Service Country Club defeating the local team of Judith Day, Jo Davies Joan Bailey and Maureen Dart, well done ladies.
We had a lovely social game of turnaround Triples on Tuesday despite the Club being in blackout. Very much fun and laughter all round.
Don't forget to put your names in for District Open and Senior Pairs. Must be in on Thursday 14th.
We are hoping to have a pennant practice on Thursday, the teams are:
No 2 S Bohanna D Dye J Bailey E Brown and S Hubber J Day M Nicholls S Morgan.
No 3 S Muir C Prosper B Bundy M Dart and L Burns D Skinner J Kiernicki J Davies. Would love to see as many as possible on Thursday.
Happy bowling everyone and see you on the green.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.