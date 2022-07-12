Cowra Guardian
Star proves his worth again

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated July 12 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:13am
Nathan Worth contributed 12-2-74 in the Cowra Blues total against Bathurst Bushrangers Outlaws on the weekend.

Star Cowra forward Nathan Worth took the overall lead on the Central West AFL Tier 2 goal scoring ladder in Cowra's whitewash of Bathurst Bushrangers Outlaws on Sunday.

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

