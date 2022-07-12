Star proves his worth again

Star Cowra forward Nathan Worth took the overall lead on the Central West AFL Tier 2 goal scoring ladder in Cowra's whitewash of Bathurst Bushrangers Outlaws on Sunday.
Worth kicked 12-2-74 in the Blues 22-19-151 to 0 demolition of the Bathurst side to give him a five goal lead over Bushrangers Rebels player Grady Tapping after nine rounds of the competition.
Despite playing only four games this season Worth has now kicked 25 goals to Tapping's 20.
His son Caleb also contributed significantly booting 4-3-27.
Saturday's win put the Blues into the all important second position on the competition ladder, equal with Rebels on 24 points but with a superior points differential of 343.90 per cent.
The undefeated Parkes Panthers lead the competition on 28 points.
"I'd like to say (the win) was because of how skilled we are but the other side had six players who had never played before, so they were a bit inexperienced," Cowra coach Marc Hyland said.
"They did come close a couple of times but the boys down back held solid and made sure the ball came straight back out."
Hyland praised his midfield for their effort in the whitewash win.
"The boys down forward were kicking the goals but we were dominant in the mid-field which is where Outlaws had all of their experience.
"I don't think we lost a ruck all day, the ball work through the middle was great to watch. I put myself at fullback and as well as doing my part when needed I could just sit there and watch.
"It was one of the best mid-field performances you'd see."
The game came down to 13 a side as Cowra fielded just 13 players.
"We went over with 13 with school holidays and injuries while they had two or three on the bench," Hyland said.
It was the second big win of the season for the Blues over the Outlaws with Hyland's side racking up the century against them in round 3, 17-8-110 to 2-4-16.
"We had a better team then, I think it just came down to the day and their inexperienced players," he said.
Despite the win Hyland believes Tier 2 is Cowra's place.
"As competitive as we are in this grade we can sit back and watch some of the senior grade stuff and see it's the guys who want to train every week.
"Everyone's enjoying their footy a lot more in this division because it's a bit more relaxed.
The Blues have lost two games this season. They take on Dubbo Demons in Cowra on Saturday.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
