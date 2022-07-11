Cowra Guardian

Time for croquet after Cowra club's meetings

Updated July 12 2022 - 12:12am, first published July 11 2022 - 11:38pm
At Cowra Croquet on Wednesday, July 6 Jan and Gwen played Helen and Heather E in a quick game after our meetings.

Local News

