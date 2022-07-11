Time for croquet after Cowra club's meetings

At Cowra Croquet on Wednesday, July 6 Jan and Gwen played Helen and Heather E in a quick game after our meetings.
Helen and Heather's score was 23 to Jan and Gwen 11.
Jenny and Ana played a single game. A good game was played with Ana outclassing Jenny, winning 16-8.
On Saturday, July 9 Don an Gwen played Ana and Elaine.
The weather was quite cool but it was a challenging game and very even but Don and Gwen ended up pegging out, with Anna and Elaine with 23.
On Monday, July 11 Heather E drew a singles game against Alison and Lee.
It was a great learning game for Lee with excellent coaching from Alison.
Heather pegged out 26 to Alison and Lee's score of 14.
Lee is learning the game very well and is also enjoying her friendship with all the other members.
Robyn and Gwen had a practice game which was most enjoyable.
Robyn is learning quickly the rules of the game.
Gwen pegged out but Robyn was close behind with 23.
Another cold afternoon on the croquet court but that didn't deter Ana and Elaine or Jenny and Carmel, an excellent game.
Carmel was the newest player in this match and seems to be enjoying the game.
A tight finish with Ann and Elaine pegging out to Jenny and Carmel's 24.
