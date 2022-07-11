Men's bowls fours championships deferred

Recent wet weather has seen the Four's Championship Final deferred until the A Grade Singles has
been completed.
The second round of the A Grade Singles have been played over the past few weeks
Round 2 A Grade Singles results
Neville Connor def Ken Porter 25-17.
Michael Baldwin def Bob Morgan.
Bruce Oliver def Mick Beath 25-22.
Paul Druery def Dorcas Presnell 25-23.
Noel Hubber def John Bischof 25-11.
David Bohanna def Joe Burgin 25-20.
Trevor Pullen def Chris Pearce 25-13.
Robert Oliver def Kak Smith 25-8.
A Grade Singles Quarter Final matches to be played on or before Saturday, July 16.
Neville Connor v Michael Baldwin.
Bruce Oliver v Paul Druery.
Noel Hubber v David Bohanna.
Trevor Pullen v Robert Oliver.
Nominations for the B Grade Singles are now open closing Friday 22nd July with the 1st round to be played on or before Saturday, July 30.
