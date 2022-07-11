Cowra Guardian

Men's bowls fours championships deferred

By Greg Nicolls
Updated July 12 2022 - 12:09am, first published July 11 2022 - 10:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Recent wet weather has seen the Four's Championship Final deferred until the A Grade Singles has

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.