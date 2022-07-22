Offender fined, disqualified from driving

A Cowra woman has been convicted, fined and disqualified from driving, after appearing in the Cowra Local Court on July 6 for two charges of driving while suspended.
Monique Margaret Jones, 32, of Fitzroy Street Cowra, plead guilty to the charges when the matter came before Magistrate Jillian Kiely.
She was fined $330 and disqualified from driving for one month on each charge.
Jones was also charged with dishonestly obtaining property by deception which was dealt with in the way of a Section 10a dismissal.
Jones' attorney stated in court that her licence was only suspended due to non-payment of fines and Jones committed the second offence of driving while suspended as she had to pick up her son from Parkes.
Jones's attorney also addressed the charge of dishonestly obtaining property, stating that Jones fully intended to pay for the petrol, but had left her wallet at home and the Woolworths gift card she had in her possession was unable to be accepted by the service station.
She argued Jones had a strong need for a licence and that the value of the petrol has been paid.
Magistrate Kiely stated that the driving offences were on the low end of seriousness but put other road users at risk if she were to have a collision.
Ms Kiely said Jones' reasoning behind her actions in not paying for the petrol had a ring of truth to it due to the amount owing.
According to police documents tendered in court, police spoke with Jones around 9pm on March 25, 2022 to inform her that her licence was suspended due to fine defaults and she was unable to drive until the suspension was lifted.
Police pulled Jones over on Lachlan Street, Cowra around 12:50am on Monday April 25 for a random breath test, which returned a negative result.
She was unable to produce a licence when asked to by police, stating that she did not have data on her phone to provide her digital licence.
Further checks by police revealed that her licence was suspended due to fine defaults.
Jones told police that she had called State Debt Recovery Service and fixed the issue, though this was not reflected in the RMS records when police went to verify her claim.
Police documents reveal around 11:30am on May 3 Jones pulled into the Caltex Woolworths service station on the corner of Currajong Street in Parkes and filled up with $15.05 of petrol.
Police documents reveal she walked in to pay, and then told the employee that she had left her card at home and that she would return to pay. Jones never returned.
Police attended the service station on May 4 for an unrelated incident and were given the CCTV footage and the receipt of Jones' interaction the day before.
Police were able to identify Jones through the CCTV footage.
