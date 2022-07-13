The city life wasn't for Marc

The industry is struggling for staff all over the place, not just people who want to work behind the bar and do the tough yards, but there is a good career here. It's an enjoyable career that gives you a good work life balance. It's a social career and the people you can meet are sensational and friendly. You do get long hours, especially when you start off, particularly on Friday and Saturday night. If you've worked hard and had that vision and ethic it can be a really good career to enjoy life.