The city life wasn't for Marc

This week in our continuing series on people in business we catch up with Marc Eisenhauer, Cowra Bowling Club's general manager.
What started you in the hospitality industry?
Advertisement
I started in the hospitality industry to get myself through university. I did a Bachelor of Economics back in Newcastle and just started working at the bar at the West Leagues in Newcastle, West Group as they're known now, and I really enjoyed it.
I spent five years there and worked my way up through team leaders, supervisors and duty managers and left there five years later as a duty manager. That's how I got into the industry and I loved it.
So you did all sorts of jobs while you were there?
Yeah, I did the whole lot at West Group, including poker machine attendant - I started out picking up and cleaning ash trays. It took five years to get to the Duty Manager stage. I did further study from there. I did a club management degree through the Southern Cross University at Lismore and got my first full managing gig at Shortland Waters Golf Club in Newcastle.
When did you start in the industry?
I started in 1989.
Where were you born?
I was born in West Germany, in a town called Flensburg. Which is right up north on the Danish border. My parents emigrated to Australia when I was eight and they've always lived in Newcastle from then.
Seven years ago, I decided to make the move to Sydney, I thought that was the Holy Grail in the industry - if you can make it in Sydney you can make it anywhere. I hated it. I met a Bathurst girl and followed her over here and this job came up. I applied for it and got it.
What made your parents want to emigrate to Australia?
My father was a semi-professional football player and had a bad knee injury - before knee reconstructions. He was also a naval diver trainer. My mum's parents had emigrated to Australia 10 years earlier and mum just rung them up and asked if there were any jobs going in Newcastle. The steelworks were hiring, and he (dad) got a job in the steelworks and we all came over.
You mentioned you ended up out this way after going to Sydney?
I went to Sydney to see if it would further my career. Sydney is a funny town. I didn't like it, I didn't fit in, didn't have any friends down there and work was tough, they wanted different things than what I could give them.
I was working at a Diggers Club down there and I met, my now wife, Kathy and she lived in Bathurst and I followed her out.
We settled in Bathurst, I was working at Oberon RSL Club for six months. I was a bit jaded from the industry when I left Sydney and I was doing a sports management degree. I fell back in love with the industry working at the RSL club and then this job came up.
What do you like the most about working here?
The members. The members are very friendly, very giving. They're great people.
Advertisement
Would you advise people to get into the industry?
The industry is struggling for staff all over the place, not just people who want to work behind the bar and do the tough yards, but there is a good career here. It's an enjoyable career that gives you a good work life balance. It's a social career and the people you can meet are sensational and friendly. You do get long hours, especially when you start off, particularly on Friday and Saturday night. If you've worked hard and had that vision and ethic it can be a really good career to enjoy life.
Do you have any future plans for the Bowling Club?
This club is going through a 15 year business plan at the moment. We're five years in to the plan, which has been affected by COVID. The immediate plan is to finish the club renovations and consider amalgamations and grow the club. Obviously we want to benefit the town, create some facilities that the town can be proud of and that young can people can join. The business plan is to focus on creating opportunities for the local community.
Who is your biggest supporter?
My wife has supported me every step of the way. Her brother is the CEO of Bathurst RSL Club so she knows the industry, the long hours and the stresses. I wouldn't be able to do this without her support.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.