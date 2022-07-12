Super soppers and brooms used to clear tennis courts

Cowra tennis May tournament May 28 and 29.
Rain during Friday night and early Saturday morning on May 28 saw a delay in play until about 10.30am.
Thanks to the younger men who manned the super soppers and brooms which allowed play to get underway and no more rain predicted. The matches were shortened by using sudden death duece.
Results were as follows:
A1 men saw the young Bathurst team of Alex Mitton, Matt Stewart, Matt Gibson, Harry Evans, Christian Dowling and Seb Seaman win easily with 32 points.
Runner's up with 23 points were Springwood yellow with Nathan Gardiner, Glen Harris, Brett Harris, Evan Ward and Ben Hanson. Camden 3rd 15 points, 4th Springwood White 2 points.
A1 ladies saw the party girls (Canberra) go back to back winners, (27 points) Pauline Downes, Sonya Amey, Abbey Geue and Christine Jarrett, well done girls.
in 2nd place were the team of Magic (Canberra) on (17 points), Cathy Mayer, Natasha Banfield, Leonie Ainsworth and Sue Willis.
3rd spot went to Allsorts (14 points ), 4th were Sapphires (Canberra) (2 point).
The B men was very hard fought with not much separating the first 3 place getters.
The winners were Canberra (30 points), the team being Graham Smith, Graeme Rossiter, Graeme Ainsworth, Tim Harris, and Patrick Thomas closely followed by Camden (27 points), David Scotney, Tony Purcell, Andrew Battaglini, Graeme Gardiner and Bruce Bartlett. 3rd place was (In Albo We Trust) from Canberra (25 points), 4th Blue's Brothers (Canberra) 16 points, and Orange Ex-services on 2 points.
The B ladies ended up with 2 teams on 19 points, so a count back on games won, saw the mixed team of Val's Gals take top spot with 88 games, the team was Val Gavin, Marilyn Walter, Peta Hoff, Sue Rynaardit & Sue Metcalf.
2nd spot went to Forbes with 85 games, Lyndy Cannon, Rochelle Hogan, Elisa, Mary and Nancy.
Orange Ex-services were on 13 points, and Rosa's team the Act Blue Bells came 4th with 9 points.
Congratulations to all the players who participated with the weather conditions not being ideal, but everyone battled on. Also special thanks for the Canberra contingent who always support the tournament.
Thanks to the Cowra committee who manned the kitchen for the weekend and those who prepared the courts etc, It was very successful.
Fine weather was the order for the over 30's tournament held on the weekend of the 25th and 26th June and the players weren't disappointed as perfect conditions prevailed except for some early fog on Sunday.
A huge thank you to the large contingent of Canberra players and also some new faces to the tournament from Eglington and Ulladulla.
Results are as follows:
Saturday pool 1 men's winner Andrew Bartlett (West Wyalong) 33 games runner up Tim Harris (Canberra) 29 games.
Pool 2 men's equal winners John Chapman and Don Masters (Canberra) 27 games followed closely on 25 games each were Terry Everson (Cowra) and Greg Hunt (Canberra).
Pool 1 ladies winner Helen Worland (Orange) 31 games.
Runners up were May Howard (Port Macquarie) and Heather Mckay (Canberra) with 27 games each.
Pool 2 ladies winner Sue Metcalf (Lithgow) 28 games.
Runner's up were Kym Cahill (Canberra) and Val Gavin (Canberra) with 27 games.
Pool 3 ladies equal winners were Lyndy Cannon (Forbes) and Bernadette Aiken (Dubbo) with 14 games.
Sunday pool 1 men's doubles.
Winners were Wayne O'connell and Colin Lyons (Canberra) 20 games followed closely in second place with 19 games were Andrew Bartlett (West Wyalong) and Stewart Palmer (Bathurst).
Pool 2 men's doubles winners were Herbert Chee and Geoff Cook (Ulladulla) 22 games.
Runner's up were Don Masters and Greg Hunt (Canberra) 21 games.
Pool 1 ladies doubles winners were Bev Roberts and Kathy Long (Canberra) 26 games.
Runner's up were Heather Mckay and Joanne Adams (Canberra) 22 games.
Pool 2 ladies doubles winners were Janet Davenport and Lindy Crossley (Orange) 21 games.
Runner's up were Chrissie Kjoller and Sue Vaughan (Orange) 19 games.
Sunday afternoon mixed pool 1 winners were Joanne Adams and Wayne O'Connell (Canberra) 15 games.
Runner's up Kathy Long (Canberra) and Stewart Palmer (Bathurst) with 12 games.
Mixed pool 2 winners were Val Gavin and Don Masters (Canberra) 27 games.
Runner's up with 23 games were Sue Metcalf (Lithgow) and Steve Pile (Cowra).
Mixed pool 3 Orange players scooped this pool with Lindy Crossley and Brett Campbell (25 games) and Sue Vaughan and Andy Cannon with 18 games in second place.
As usual the kitchen ladies excelled with keeping the players fed with lovely home made soup and cakes and slices, a big thank you to them all.
We will all be back next year and do it again.
