Cowra Eagles 'heart attack' winners again

In addition to asking his side to keep on winning Cowra Eagles coach Colin Kilby hopes they'll give his heart a rest after next weekend's Blowes Cup bye.
The Eagles scraped home against the Forbes Platypi 22-20 on Saturday, the side's third narrow win in as many weeks.
After defeating Bathurst Bulldogs 34-23 on June 18 the Eagles have continued to rack up the wins albeit by narrow margins, 16-13 over Dubbo Roos and 13-11 against Orange Emus before Saturday's latest heart attack effort.
"We've still got the confidence and belief we can get there but I'd like them to stop doing it to me," Eagles coach Colin Kilby said.
The Eagles looked like suffering a rare defeat with just minutes left on the clock before a late penalty gifted the match to the home side.
Taking the lead 22-20 with just minutes left on the clock all that was required was for the Eagles to control the field but they allowed Forbes to get themselves into a position where a late penalty could see them steal back the match.
The penalty came but the usually reliable Mahe Fangupo was off-target.
From the drop out resumption Forbes had one last chance but Cowra stole back possession through Fraser Robertson and the points remained with Cowra.
"It's tough," Forbes coach Tony Wallace said of the loss.
"I think we dominated that entire game to be honest. Dominated the game and field position, it hurts.
There's been nothing between the two sides all season with Cowra winning the battle the first time the two sides met (19-12) and Forbes the second encounter (31-19). Chances are the two sides could meet again come the semi finals.
"We've got to get there first, that's the difference, Cowra's got a winning culture while we're trying to get there," Wallace said.
"Our captain (Matt Cole) was outstanding. There were some really good contributors, the six, Loch Ireson was very strong again. I thought we were good but winning's the culture in Cowra."
While there looks little between the two sides on this year's results Wallace rates Emus as the side the Platypi have the most difficulty with.
"They've got a mindset over us but I think the competition, apart from City, is very close," he said.
Forbes dominated the game early and lead 10-0 before Cowra hit back with a try to makeshift winger Ben Watt, converted by Noah Ryan.
Discipline cost the Eagles three more first half points to trail 13-7 at the break before Noah Ryan put them in front for the first time crossing for a five pointer, which he duly converted early in the second half to make the score 14-13.
Just when it looked like Cowra were back in control Forbes hit back with a converted try to Matt Cole to regain the lead 20-14.
Hayden Cummins crossed out wide to bring the Eagles back within a point 20-19 before Cowra's get out of jail card Noah Ryan again sealed a win for the Eagles.
"We gave them a helping hand all day, penalties, poor turnovers," Kilby said.
"We started pretty flat too. Discipline was pretty poor today, we'll have to sit down and take a look at that.
"They seem to lift when they play us, they were well committed today, we gave them every opportunity and somehow still came out in front at the end."
With Forbes given one last chance to win the match when Cowra gave away a late penalty Kilby said: "you probably wouldn't want to hear what I was saying about that one".
'It was disappointing that during that part of the game we didn't have the bodies in there to secure the ball. We shouldn't have been in a position for the penalty, we weren't committed to the ruck. We have a bit to work on if we're not getting up for those areas of the game. With the bye next week we'll freshen up and try to build towards the finals," Kilby said.
