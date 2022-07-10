Forbes wins battle of Magpies

For a man who contributed 11 goals and a try to his side's 66-12 demolition of the Cowra Magpies at Sid Kallas Oval on Sunday, Forbes captain Nick Greenhalgh was very complimentary of the opposition.
Greenhalgh lead the way in point scoring and on-field direction, steering his troops around the ground as the Forbes Magpies put on 11 tries against a Cowra side that was surprisingly in the contest for most of the first half.
Forbes jumped to an early 12-0 lead thanks to converted tries to Maungaati and Fui, extending the lead to 18-0 after Zeke Hartwig crossed for the first of his three tries in the 19th minute before Cowra embarked on a mini revival scoring through Dave Doran and Thomas Rose to bring the score back to 18-10.
Cowra then had a chance to get themselves right back into the game but had a try disallowed after a kick chase play was ruled as offside.
The decision was a costly one for the hosts with Forbes's Jordan Hartwig crossing soon after for Forbes, extending their lead to 24-10 at the half-time break.
"We came over here expecting a tough game and the score-line doesn't reflect how tough it was in the middle," Greenhalgh said.
"They aimed up and our first half was pretty poor. We needed to fix a few things at half time but credit to Cowra they kept turning up," Greenhalgh said.
And whatever was said in the sheds at the break worked.
Cowra had first chance to score when the two sides returned but when they came up short Forbes took full advantage of their next opportunity with Zeke Hartwig scoring his second out wide.
Further tries to Mitch Andrews (2), Charlie Lennon, Greenhalgh, another to Zeke Hartwig and Toby Hurford rounded out a tough day for the home side and an impressive points for and against builder for the visiting Magpies.
"Credit to Cowra they kept coming all day," Greenhalgh said.
"They're a good solid forward pack, they were missing a couple, they'll be right going forward."
Cowra coach Jack Buchanan thought his side was still in the contest at the half-time break.
"They had 60 or 70 per cent of the ball and we still got a couple of tries but they came out after half time and brought the energy a bit more than us," Buchanan said.
While the Magpies are still battling on the injury front Buchanan refused to use this as an excuse for his side's performance.
"There are blokes going out there getting their chance and learning quickly. It is good to see these young kids going out there getting a chance," he said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
