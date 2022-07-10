Cowra Guardian

Double on memorial race day

By Colin Hodges
Updated July 10 2022 - 10:04pm, first published 2:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra trainer Barry Wall with Deshawn after his win at Cowra on Saturday.

Following creditable performances in the Winter Country Classic series at Dubbo, the Barry Wall trained Deshawn justified favouritism when winning on Saturday at Cowra during a race day which featured three memorial events.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.