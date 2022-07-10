Double on memorial race day

Following creditable performances in the Winter Country Classic series at Dubbo, the Barry Wall trained Deshawn justified favouritism when winning on Saturday at Cowra during a race day which featured three memorial events.
Rounding off a pleasing day for local trainers, The Mediator from the Andrew Molloy stable was then a runaway winner of the final event.
Barry Wall who is the track curator at Cowra has done a great job with his bargain basement buy Deshawn, now the winner of 6 races.
At Dubbo, Deshawn had finished sixth in big fields in a Heat won by Foreign Brother and in the Final won by Dubai Centre, at the first two runs since a spell.
Nicely positioned behind the leaders at Cowra by apprentice Teaghan Martin, Deshawn ($2.50 favourite) reeled in Out Now (Chelsea Ings, $15) to win the 1100 metres The Ducks Friend Benchmark 50 by over a length with Lennox Road ( Molly Bourke, $6) in third place.
Racing in the same colours as those carried by Zarhron, the winner of 4 Cowra Japan Cups, The Mediator was an impressive winner of the 1375 metres Brendon Yelverton Memorial Class 2 Handicap for owner Ashley Gilbert from Crookwell and Cowra trainer Andrew Molloy.
The race was sponsored by Bathurst trainer Roy McCabe, and after turning the home bend in front, The Mediator ( Ken Dunbar, $9) cleared out to win by four lengths from Neon Moon ( Jake Barrett,$11 ) and Mystic Flame ( Teaghan Worsnop,$3.30 fav.).
Race 5 at Cowra was the Owen Murray Memorial Maiden Plate and therein lies an intriguing tale.
Lee Freedman a leading trainer in both Australia and Hong King, an inductee in the Hall Of Fame and trainer of such champions as Makybe Diva and Super Impose had humble beginnings in the sport with his first winner coming in a Maiden Handicap at Yass Picnics. That winner, Guilt, was ridden by Owen Murray from Cowra who passed away recently.
Winner of the 1200 Memorial race for Owen was the Jarrod Austin, Warwick Farm trained Rubiwish ( Tony Cavallo,$2.70 favourite ) which led most of way to beat San Paulo ( Andrew Banks,$12 ) and Distantness ( Ken Dunbar,$6.50 ).
Nowra trainer Richard Butler and jockey Nick Heywood combined for a winning double with $3.20 chance Areeba Spirit in the 950 metres Beverly Williams Memorial Maiden Handicap and Are Zhu Ready $3.60 favourite in the 1100 metres Cowra Regional Suicide Awareness Dinner Benchmark 50 Handicap.
Given a charmed run tracking the leaders by Richard Bensley, the Aaron Clarke, Braidwood trained Little River Rose ( $2.50 fav.) won the 950 metres Claudia Leighton Birthday Wish Class 1 Handicap from Cheval De Frise ( Chelsea Ings,$5 ) and Magic Smile ( Jake Barrett,$21 ).
