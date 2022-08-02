Offender fined $1100 in his absence

A Cowra man has been convicted and fined $1100 in the Cowra Local Court on July 6 for driving with an expired licence.
Nathan Raymond Coffey, 42, of Victor Street, Cowra failed to appear to answer the charges which were dealt with in his absence.
In documents tabled to the court, police revealed they were patrolling in Cowra when the saw Coffey turn right onto Redfern Street from Keswick Street.
Police did a U-turn and activated their warning lights, stopping Coffey in Muylan Street for the purposes of an RBT.
Coffey provided a negative result to alcohol on the breath test.
He informed police that he did not have his licence on him when they asked him to produce it.
Police documents reveal Coffey's P1 licence expiry date was on April 19, 2022, though it had been cancelled from September 24, 2021 after completing a three month disqualification period.
Coffey claimed to police that he had renewed his licence, though further checks revealed this was not the case.
