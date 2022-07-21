Fined, disqualified for drug driving

A Buronga man has been convicted and fined for driving with an illicit drug in his system in his absence by Magistrate Jillian Kiely at Cowra Local Court.
Michael Guy Procter, 43, of Corbett Avenue, Buronga, NSW was convicted, fined $440 and received a six month disqualification for driving with methamphetamines in his system.
Advertisement
According to documents tendered before court, Procter was stopped by police around 9:18am on Saturday, May 5, 2022 for the purposes of random testing.
The documents revealed Procter produced a current passport when asked for his license, though further checks by police revealed he had a current Queensland driver's licence.
Procter provided a negative result in his breath test, but tested positive to methamphetamine in an oral fluid test.
He was arrested and taken to Cowra Police Station for secondary testing which also produced a positive result for methamphetamine. A sample was sent off for laboratory testing.
Proctor's matter was dealt with in his absence at Cowra Local Court on July 6, 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.