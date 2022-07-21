Cowra Guardian
Fined, disqualified for drug driving

July 21 2022 - 4:58am
A Buronga man has been convicted and fined for driving with an illicit drug in his system in his absence by Magistrate Jillian Kiely at Cowra Local Court.

