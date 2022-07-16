Low range drink driving lands Cowra man in hot water

Blake William Willding, 26, of Parkes Street, Cowra has been convicted and fined $660 for low range drink driving at Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, July 6.
Willding also had his licence disqualified for six months for the offence, to start from July 6.
According to documents tendered in court, around 3:10pm on Wednesday March 23, police were patrolling Logan Street, Cowra when they saw Willding driving along Lee Street at around 15km an hour before stopping at the give way sign at the intersection with Logan Street.
Police subjected Willding to an RBT which produced a positive result for alcohol.
Willding was arrested and taken back to Cowra Police Station for secondary testing which recorded a reading of 0.074.
Documents tabled in court showed at the time of his arrest Willding said he had consumed two schooners of Great Northern mid strength beer between 2:30pm and 3:10pm, and did not eat anything.
Wilding was convicted in his absence.
