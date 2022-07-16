Cowra Guardian
Low range drink driving lands Cowra man in hot water

July 16 2022 - 4:39am
Blake William Willding, 26, of Parkes Street, Cowra has been convicted and fined $660 for low range drink driving at Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, July 6.

