Fined $660 after drug detected in driver's system

A Billimari man charged with driving with an illicit drug in his system was fined $660 and disqualified from driving for six months in the Cowra Local Court on July 6, 2022.
Justin Symonds, 22, of Wallaroo Street, Billimari was charged with the offence after being stopped by police about 7.30pm on March 15 this year.
Police documents presented to the court revealed he was stopped for random testing on the Olympic Highway.
Police said a breath test carried out on Symonds returned a negative result but an oral fluid test returned a positive for meth and cannabis.
"I smoked some bongs last night," the police documents stated Symonds told police.
Symonds was convicted in his absence.
