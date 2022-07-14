Cowra Guardian
Fined $660 after drug detected in driver's system

July 14 2022 - 4:40am
A Billimari man charged with driving with an illicit drug in his system was fined $660 and disqualified from driving for six months in the Cowra Local Court on July 6, 2022.

