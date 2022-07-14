Man convicted in his absence

A 21 year-old Cowra man was fined $220 for possession of a prohibited drug when his case was heard in the Local Court on July 6, 2022.
Sam McDonald of Flint Lane, according to police documents presented to the court, was stopped by police about 8.40pm on May 6 this year riding a scooter under the Kendal Street bridge in Cowra.
Police said he was not wearing a helmet.
Asked where he had been and what he was up to police said, in the documents, McDonald told them he had been to a friends and was heading home.
Police said, in the documents, the location McDonald gave them was known as one where drugs could be purchased so they asked him if he had any drugs in his possession.
Told he would be searched McDonald admitted to having cannabis in his wallet, which he paid $10 for earlier to assist him to sleep.
The cannabis weighed one gram.
McDonald was convicted in his absence.
