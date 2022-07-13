Cowra Guardian
Man jailed after sixth drink drive offence

July 13 2022 - 3:39am
A former South Coast man who moved to Cowra recently was jailed for a minimum of 10 months on a high range drink driving charge in the Cowra Local Court on July 6, 2022.

