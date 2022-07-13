Man jailed after sixth drink drive offence

A former South Coast man who moved to Cowra recently was jailed for a minimum of 10 months on a high range drink driving charge in the Cowra Local Court on July 6, 2022.
Ricki Edward Peter Bronish plead guilty to his sixth drink driving offence when he appeared before magistrate Jillian Kiely charged with a high range drink driving offence.
Bronish, 36, formerly of Sanctuary Point, was jailed for 18 months with a non-parole period of 10 months.
Ms Kiely also disqualified him from driving for 12 months and ordered he install an interlock device in any vehicle he drives for 48 months after his disqualification period ends.
"The accused is a habitual offender," police said in a document of facts tabled to the court.
The documents revealed Bronish was stopped about 11.20pm on Wool Road, St Georges Basin for a random breath test.
Police said, in the documents, they observed his "movements to be slow and he appeared slightly unsteady on his feet. His face was flushed, he had bloodshot eyes and when he spoke his speech was slow and there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor coming from his breath".
Police checks revealed, at the time, he was the holder of a Provisional driver's licence with interlock conditions.
The vehicle he was driving, documents reveal, was not fitted with an interlock device.
Bronish told police, the documents further stated, he had consumed six stubbies of full strength beer in the vehicle between 5pm and 11.05pm.
He returned a breath analysis reading of 0.179.
Sentencing Bronish Ms Kiely noted "this is his sixth offence".
In relation to his drinking Ms Kiely said Bronish had "a lot of time to do something about it".
"He was driving a vehicle not fitted with an interlock device which was a deliberate attempt to circumvent the device fitted in his own vehicle.
"His record is the record of a person with a long dependence on alcohol.
"His most recent drink drive was in 2019.
"He shows little insight into his behaviour," Ms Kiely said.
