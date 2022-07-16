Court accepts explanation and fines man $220 for damage to window

A Cowra man charged with destroy or damage property and contravening an apprehended violence order was fined $220 in the Local Court on June 6, 2022.
Charlie Cliff Ashley Brown, 41, of Cooyal Street plead guilty to both offences when he appeared before magistrate Jillian Kiely to answer the charges.
"It was accidental," Brown's solicitor told the court.
Police documents tabled in court revealed Brown had broken a window he was knocking on about 3.50am on July 3 this year.
Police said Brown apologised to the victim and told her he would pay for the window.
"There was minor damage (to the window) already, it was broken by him knocking," his solicitor told the court.
Ms Kiely said she accepted this was what had occurred before convicting and fining Brown.
