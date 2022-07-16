Cowra Guardian

Court accepts explanation and fines man $220 for damage to window

July 16 2022 - 3:27am
A Cowra man charged with destroy or damage property and contravening an apprehended violence order was fined $220 in the Local Court on June 6, 2022.

