"Casual Saturday drink" ends with disqualification

Chenae Alana Pollard has been fined $330 and disqualified from driving for three months after pleading guilty to a mid range drink driving offence.
Pollard, 35, of Front Street, Cowra appeared before magistrate Jillian Kiely to answer the charge in Cowra Local Court on July 6.
She has also been ordered to install an interlock device in any vehicle she drives for 12 months at the end of her disqualification.
Pollard's solicitor described her drinking on the day she was stopped for a random breath test as "a casual Saturday drink".
"She was under the impression she was probably still intoxicated but didn't realise (her reading) would be so high," her solicitor said.
Pollard, after undergoing a breath analysis, returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.101.
As the holder of a Provisional licence she is not permitted to drive at all with alcohol in her system.
Ms Kiely backdated Pollard's disqualification to commence from May 21, the day her licence was suspended on the roadside.
According to police documents tabled to the court Pollard was stopped about 8.20pm on May 21 on Mees Street.
The documents revealed she told police she had been drinking cans of Woodstock Bourbon from 10am to 4pm that day.
She told police, the documents revealed, that she had consumed 10 cans and did not consume any food during this period.
