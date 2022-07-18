Cowra Guardian

"Casual Saturday drink" ends with disqualification

July 18 2022 - 3:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Chenae Alana Pollard has been fined $330 and disqualified from driving for three months after pleading guilty to a mid range drink driving offence.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.