Bottle of wine consumed before positive drink drive reading

A Darby's Falls woman who told police she consumed a bottle of wine before being stopped for a random breath test, was disqualified from driving for six months in the Cowra Local Court on July 6.
Greta Joy Vains, 60, of Main Road, Darbys Falls plead guilty when she appeared before Magistrate Jillian Kiely charged with a mid range drink driving offence.
Representing herself Vains told the court she was "really sorry".
"Why were you drinking in the morning," Ms Kiely asked Vains.
Police documents revealed Vains told police she had consumed a bottle of wine before she was stopped about 1pm on May 15 this year.
The documents revealed she was stopped by police after attempting to avoid a random breath testing station on Redfern Street.
Police said they stopped Vains on Lachlan Street a short time later.
Documents revealed that when asked if she had consumed alcohol Vains told police "I'm going to gaol for this, I know it was stupid".
Police formed the opinion Vains was well affected by alcohol.
Vains could not tell police when she had her first or her last drink.
A breath analysis taken after Vains returned a positive roadside test, returned a reading of 0.117.
Vains was disqualified from driving for six months, ordered to install an interlock device in any vehicle she drives for 24 months after her disqualification period ends and placed on an 18 month Community Corrections Order.
