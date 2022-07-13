Cowra Guardian
Subscriber

Bottle of wine consumed before positive drink drive reading

July 13 2022 - 2:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bottle of wine consumed before positive drink drive reading

A Darby's Falls woman who told police she consumed a bottle of wine before being stopped for a random breath test, was disqualified from driving for six months in the Cowra Local Court on July 6.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.