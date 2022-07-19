Cowra Guardian
Woman placed on Intensive Correction Orders

July 19 2022 - 1:30am
A Cowra resident, has been placed on two Intensive Correction Orders (ICO) for break and enter, receiving/disposing stolen property after she faced Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, July 6.

