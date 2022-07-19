Woman placed on Intensive Correction Orders

A Cowra resident, has been placed on two Intensive Correction Orders (ICO) for break and enter, receiving/disposing stolen property after she faced Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, July 6.
Naomi Pratt, 25, of Brisbane Street, Cowra was placed on an 18 month Intensive Corrections Order for breaking and entering, with an aggregate sentence of 12 months and a further 18 month ICO, with an aggregate sentence of nine months for receiving/disposing stolen property.
Advertisement
Pratt was also placed on a 12 month community corrections order and disqualified from driving for six months on a charge of driving while never licenced.
Pratt's attorney stated in court that she hadn't yet kicked her drug addiction at the time of the offences, but has since stopped as the court sentencing finally caught up to her
It was also highlighted in court that Pratt has has cut ties with a co-accused.
Magistrate Jillian Kiely said Pratt displayed particularly poor behaviour in breaking in to the residence of the person who had tried to help her fix a car.
According to police documents tendered in court, Pratt was driving through Canowindra around 3:30am on Saturday May 15, 2021 with a co-accused when they stopped on Cable Street, Canowindra due to a mechanical issue.
The documents revealed Pratt and the co-accused spent the next three hours attempting to get the car working again, when at 6:45am, Pratt's co-accused sought assistance from the resident of a nearby house.
Police said the resident tried to lend assistance before leaving at 8am due to an appointment in Orange, informing Pratt that he would try to lend more assistance if they were still there when he returned.
The documents revealed that between 8am and 10:30 am Pratt and her co-accused gained access to the residence, stealing a gold wedding band, a gold wedding ring, an eternity ring with five diamonds contained within a blue jewellery pouch in a jewellery box.
Police said, also taken from the jewellery box were two old Christmas name tags, a money tin box containing around $400 and a pink velvet jewellery box containing various small jewellery items.
Pratt and her co-accused, the documents reveal, then left, dumping a small pile of rubbish along with the Christmas name tags outside of the residence.
Police were contacted shortly after the victim returned and discovered the item missing
In relation to an unrelated larceny charge Pratt was placed on an 18 month CCO.
Police documents reveal Pratt and another person attended an adult store in Orange around 10:45am on June 16, 2021.
The documents revealed while the other person was talking to the employee, Pratt took two boxes from the shelves and went to the back of the store where she removed a pink buzzed vibrating bullet and a pair of black pleasure panties from boxes, placing the items in her pants.
Police said, in the documents, after placing the empty boxes on the shelves she left while the person she was with spoke with an employee signing up to store's loyalty club.
The employee contacted the police after realising the theft.
Documents revealed police identified Pratt on the CCTV footage.
Advertisement
She was placed under arrest on June 18, 2021.
Pratt claimed to police that she had paid for the two items at the store and did not steal anything.
Pratt told police she had receipts for the items but has been unable to produce any.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.