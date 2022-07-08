Cowra Guardian

Prescott and D'Elboux Thursday golf winners

By Lester Black
Updated July 8 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:32am
Michael Prescott was Thursday's 18 hole competition winner.

The Cowra Golf Club Veteran Golfers played a Stableford event over 9 holes commencing from the 10th tee.

