Prescott and D'Elboux Thursday golf winners

The Cowra Golf Club Veteran Golfers played a Stableford event over 9 holes commencing from the 10th tee.
With Cowra escaping the flooding conditions experienced in Sydney our Golf Course was very well presented, but with the slick surfaces and sloping greens, sinking puts was often challenging.
Advertisement
After winning the Veterans event in the previous week, Bob D'Elboux with a great score of 22 stableford points, he had his handicap reduced by three for this week's event, only to produce a sensational score of 24 stableford points to win the current Veterans event with a clear margin ahead of John Herrett in second place with 20 points.
From the field of 29 veteran's there were eight prize winners, who are listed with their stableford pointscore and, the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets.
24 Bob D'Elboux (38).
20 John Herrett (21).
18 Alan Luff (29).
18 John Holmes (18).
17 Rod Eastwood (8).
16 Steve Johnstone (3).
16 Lester Black (27)
16 Robert Morgan (14)*.
*On a countback from other players on 16 Points.
The listed prize winners will have their 18 hole handicap reduced by three, and the other entrants handicaps will be increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
There was a field of 39 golfers, including four visitors from other clubs, to play in the Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, competing on their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
A highlight of the day was to witness, David Coombes a visitor from Camden Golf Club reaching the long par 5, sixth green in two shots leaving just a short put which he sank to eagle that hole.
In a closely contested event Michael Prescott won the day with 37 points just one point ahead the Veterans winner Bob D'Elboux and Steve Johnstone with 36 points..
1st Michael Prescott 37.
Advertisement
2nd Bob D'Elboux 36.
3rd Steve Johnstone 36.
4th John Holmes 35.
These prize winners went into the Ball Sweep, along with the following listed players, with their point scores: Robert Morgan 35, John Herrett 34, Rodney Eastwood 34, Adam Demidjuk (A visitor from Forbes) 34, Lester Black 34, Ray Salisbury 34, Jamie Judd 34, Dean Murray 34.
The NEAREST PINS.
5th hole, sponsored by Nicky Basson, Winner Chris Baratto 20cm.
Advertisement
14th hole, Sponsored by Jamie Judd. Winner Jamie Judd 146cm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.