Remain vigilant, firies warn

Cowra Fire and Rescue is reminding people to not be complacent with heaters and fireplaces during the final stages of winter.
Cowra Brigade Captain Stephen Overman said people should also be checking on their smoke alarms to make sure they are operational.
Captain Overman said that if people wanted help installing a smoke alarm or replacing the batteries to give the Cowra station.
He urged people who may have mobility issues or if they may have finanical difficulties, to call for help.
In other safety tips, Captain Overman said people need to be super focused on protecting their homes.
"Fire safety with the kids is really important when you're cooking," he said.
"Make sure the kids can't get up and pull the saucepan down on them and looking when you cook.
"We see so many people who duck away for a minute and inadvertently something falls down on to the stove top and you end up with a kitchen fire," he said.
With the wetter weather seeing an increase in dryer use, Captain Overman urges people to check on and clear out the lint filter and make sure they don't overload the dryer.
Around the home, with fireplaces, Captain Overman says people should remember to clean out their flues regularly to avoid house or ceiling fires."
"When we have ceiling fires it is really hard to save the house because it just spreads throughout the whole house."
You can contact the Cowra Brigade on 6341 1624 to have a chat with Captain Overman.
