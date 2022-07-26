Cowra Guardian
Remain vigilant, firies warn

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated July 26 2022 - 10:20pm, first published 7:00pm
Cowra Brigade Captain Stephen Overman is urging people to be fire safe this winter, and to consider applying to join Fire and Rescue.

Cowra Fire and Rescue is reminding people to not be complacent with heaters and fireplaces during the final stages of winter.

BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

