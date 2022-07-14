Firies issue winter warning, call to join up

With winter well and truly on us, Fire and Rescue are reminding people to not be complacent with heaters and fireplaces during the colder months.
Cowra Brigade Captain Stephen Overman said people should also be checking on their smoke alarms to make sure they are operational.
Captain Overman said that if people wanted help to install a smoke alarm or replace the batteries to give the Cowra station a call to organise a time for them to come out.
He urged people who may have mobility issues or if they may have finanical difficulties to call for help to make sure their fire alarms are operational.
In other safety tips, Captain Overman said people need to be super focused on protecting your homes with fire safety.
Among this is keeping an eye on what your cooking, and especially if kids are around.
"Fire safety with the kids is really important when you're cooking. Make sure the kids can't get up and pull the saucepan down on them and looking when you cook."
"We see so many people who duck away for a minute and inadvertently something falls down on to the stove top and you end up with a kitchen fire," he said.
With the wetter weather seeing an increase in dryer use, Captain Overman urges people to check on and clear out the lint filter and make sure you don't overload the dryer.
Around the home, with fireplaces, Captain Overman says people should remember to clean out their flues regularly avoid house or ceiling fires."
"When we have ceiling fires it is really hard to save the house because it just spreads throughout the whole house."
With heaters, fireplaces and firepits, Captain Overman said to be careful to avoid getting injuries and burns.
With all of the rain we have had around the region, Captain Overman said the fuel load is quite high around the region and now is the time to maintain and lower the fuel load on your properties.
"We need to be really careful that we are clearing room around our houses, make sure the property's fuel load is low."
"It is times like this that everyone just assumes we are fine. It takes a week or two of dry weather, wind and sun to dry everything back out again and then we've got the fires that we had back in 2019," Captain Overman said,
If you're on the border and not sure if you're fall in our out of town, have a chat with the Cowra Brigade to find out.
Captain Overman does advise people to be aware that they may see more smoke in the air as property owners undertake permitted burns.
He is hoping to increase their community outreach over the next year or so and visiting schools and other community groups to promote fire safety
If you want to help the community, Fire and Rescue are looking for more people who are willing to become a firefighter.
Captain Overman said they are looking to fill four or five positions, all of which are on-call positions.
"In a town like Cowra, we don't require permanent firefighters because we don't have five callouts a day, but we do get quite a few."
"Being a retained firefighter means you're going to go to callouts of house fires and fires in general," he said.
Captain Overman said you will be doing more than just firefighting, you will also be attending callouts to hazardous material spills, assisting the Ambulance service with road crash rescue along with community outreach and fire safety visits.
You may also be asked to deploy around the state during crises like the 2019-20 bushfires and the recent flooding at Lismore.
They are looking for people that can be available for 25-30 hours a week, which you might not do every week.
Captain Overman said they are really looking for people who have daytime availability, but there is always an option for night time availability if you are really keen.
Working at the Fire and Rescue is a paid job - with a baseline retainer along with pay for every callout and other training and station work you do.
"You're not going to live on a Fire and Rescue [wage], but it is a great part time job to have alongside your regular job."
Part of the recruitment process includes a fitness test along with an interview, medical checks and a police check.
Captain Overman said while the fitness test can be a daunting test, but he urges people to train their cardio and upper body for the test.
While the jobs are open to people over 18, Captain Overman does urge people who are close to turning 18 to apply as well, and just to give him a call if you are considering applying.
Before becoming a firefighter, you will have to undergo some training - both in house at the Cowra Brigade, along with down in Sydney.
Captain Overman said you will undertake training to get your tickets in a bunch of areas including first aid, chainsaw, working at heights and a medium rigid truck license.
While they are looking to hire part time firefighters in Cowra, Captain Overman said there is a potential for career progression to become a full time firefighter, but that would most likely involve a move to one of the cities.
"It's more than just a job though, it's being able to help your community."
You can apply online at www.fire.nsw.gov.au/ or give the Cowra a Brigade a call on 6341 1624 to have a chat with Captain Overman to see how to begin the process.
They are looking to cut off the applications on Wednesday August 31.
Members of the brigade will be at the station on the first and third Monday of every month for drill nights and Captain Overman urges people to come along to get an idea of what they do.
