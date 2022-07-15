What's On in Cowra and the district

Cowra Wine Show
July 18 to 23
The renown Cowra Wine Show and the Aust. Single Vineyard Wine Show, will once again be held at the wonderfully renovated Heritage Pavilion, from 18th to 23rd of July.
Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers
Tuesday, July 19
We will depart the Visitors Centre at 9am. Further information is available closer to the date. Please ring either Peter 0427.300.411 or Jan 0437.136.398 or Terry 0415.253.129. If there is no answer, please leave a message and your call will be returned.
Wine Show Public Tasting
Saturday, July 23
Tickets are available at $60, through Ticketek, for you to "sip and slurp and sup" your way through the great line up of wines while dining on fabulous finger food. Tickets are limited, so order yours now and don't miss out.
Sport and Rec evening
Tuesday, July 26. 6pm to 8pm Cowra Bowling Club
An evening for the Cowra sporting community to discuss the Cowra Sport and Rec Plan, masterplans and other projects. RSVP by Friday, July 15 via eventbride.
National Tree Day
Friday, July 29
Cowra Adventure Playground starting at 10.30am with a Cool Burn and ceremony followed by a barbecue and tree plantings during the afternoon finishing at 4.30pm when the community tree giveaway will occur.
Wine Show presentation dinner
Saturday, August 6
The Presentation Dinner where you get to taste the "Best of the Best" Trophy Winners and Gold Medal winners, while dining on a delicious 6 course Degustation Dinner at the Heritage Pavilion. Tickets for this event are available at the Show Office.
Chilean Needle Grass Information Day
Tuesday 9 August
10am to 2pm Woodstock Showground, Robinson St, Woodstock Bookings essential via www.trybooking.com/CAHWH Cowra Council and Central Tablelands Local Land Services will be hosting a free Chilean Needle Grass Information Day at Woodstock:
Black Tie Fundraiser
Saturday, August 13
Cowra's Heritage Pavilion will host the mental health and suicide awareness event. Special guests, auctions and fantastic prizes will be won during the evening. Tickets are available by using the link https:events.humatix.com/inaugural-black-tie-event Guest speaker Mick Colliss.
