Another landslip shows it's time to act on rail line

Trains are not running between Katoomba and Mt Victoria due to a landslip near Mt Victoria this week.
The disruption to services adds significant weight to the case to re-open the Blayney to Demondrille Rail Line (Cowra Lines) according to Cowra Lines Alliance Chairman, Mayor Bill West, of Cowra.
Cr West said the "The case to re-open the lines has been proven again and again by various studies commissioned by the Cowra Lines Alliance member Councils of Blayney, Cowra, Weddin and Hilltops and studies commissioned by Transport for NSW since the line closure in 2009".
"This latest incident makes it almost impossible for Government to ignore the business case which supports the line re-opening, it's time for action and investment in this vital piece of enabling infrastructure for our region.
"The freight task to re-open the line is significant which supports Government investment to get the line operational again, however, there are so many other advantages to the people of NSW in opening the line.
"Having the line open would provide an alternate, cost-effective route for freight into the Sydney metro areas and to Port Kembla. It would allow operators to by-pass freight train curfews on metropolitan lines and deliver freight sooner with greater cost efficiencies, at the same time risk mitigating the Blue Mountains line for both freight and passenger services when incidents like the current natural disaster occur," Cr West said.
Damage to the Blue Mountains line is significant with ground under the line continuing to shift this week at the site of the landslip near Mount Victoria according to NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle said on July 6 that the latest disruptions have highlighted the need for long-term solutions to bolster the Blue Mountains rail line.
"Whilst I acknowledge that recent weather events are beyond our control, they have once again highlighted the fragility of our rail network and the need for long-term solutions to counteract the challenges faced by the Blue Mountains line," she said.
"The NSW Government must treat this as a matter of priority. Our public transport trains and services have been neglected for far too long under the current government and that needs to stop, now.
"Our community deserves a fully functioning transport network that can withstand these extreme weather events. If the NSW Government insists on labelling us as part of Greater Sydney then treat us as such and give us reliable, resilient trains and services that meet our community's needs.
"The State Government has assured us that they're working around the clock to rectify the issues that have arisen in the past week however we may still see reduced passenger and freight services in the Upper Mountains for weeks, possibly longer.
"Meanwhile communities like Mount Victoria, after an incredibly tough few years, find themselves once again facing impacts on local businesses, tourism and access to key services."
Minister Farraway uploaded photos of a large sinkhole caused by the wet weather.
"There is a large 40 metre long, 20 metre wide and 60 metres deep sinkhole at Mount Victoria next to the Main Western Line," he posted on social media.
"This will impact freight operations and passenger services over the next few weeks. I'm working with the freight industry to assist them in finding viable alternatives to move goods and supplies.
"Crews are onsite, including technical engineers, to understand the full impacts.
"Maintenance crews will work actively around the clock to restore full access to the line, undertaking track and other infrastructure repairs once it's safe to do so.
"Limited replacement buses will run in both directions between Mt Victoria and Katoomba," Transport for NSW has announced.
The Blue Mountains rail line was also closed this March following landslips caused by storms. The government came under fire at the time for the length of time it took to reopen the rail line.
