Cowra Guardian

Inflows easing, Wyangala now releasing 14GL a day

Updated July 7 2022 - 5:19am, first published 5:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INCREASING RELEASES: Wyangala is in the flood surcharge zone and now inflows are decreasing Water NSW is increasing releases. Picture: FILE

Water NSW is now releasing 14 gigalitres a day from the Wyangala Dam storage, which captured 150 gigalitres as a result of weekend rain.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.