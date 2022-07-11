Local firies honoured for service

Local firefighters from the Cowra station of Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) have been thanked for their service during the devastating bushfire season between 2019 and 2020.
Several National Emergency Medals were presented to firefighters who travelled to help out at some of the worst affected areas of the state for going above and beyond with their efforts.
There also were two members of the brigade presented with medals for long service and good conduct.
Cowra Brigade's Captain Stephen Overman was presented with his 10 years long service medal.
Nicky Miller was presented with a National Service medal for 15 years of continuous service to the nation - whether that be in the Fire Brigade or as a member of another community service organisation such as RFS, police, or ambulance service.
The medals were presented by Superintendent Tom Freedom from South 2 Command.
Superintendent Freedom said the National Emergency Medal is presented to people who worked in a national emergency to recognise their service and contributions in response to a nationally declared emergency.
Among the local firefighters who received a National Emergency Medal were Stephen Overman, Adam Williams, Aaron Buckanen, Christopher Murray, Nicky Miller, Ronald Dillon, Pamela Porter, John Robsen.
When accepting their National Emergency Medals, several of the firefighters spoke about their experience during the 2019-20 fires.
Ronald Dillon said he was down at Batlow for a few days and it ended up looking like a war zone, saying he hadn't seen anything like it.
Mr Dillon said it was something he'd never forget.
Pamela Porter said it was an experience going down to help out around Ulladulla and it was hard to explain.
During the 2019-20 fire season, Cowra's firefighters helped out at locations up and down the South Coast, as well as Braidwood and Glen Innes.
Superintendent Freedom said these medals awarded to the Cowra firefighters recognises their services during the 2019-20 bushfire season.
He said it was his absolute and privilege to present these medals.
Superintendent Freedom said it was also important to recognise the firefighters who stayed at the station to maintain fire safety in the local region.
