Cowra Guardian
Subscriber

Local firies honoured for service

BM
By Brendan McCool
July 11 2022 - 2:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local firefighters from the Cowra station of Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) have been thanked for their service during the devastating bushfire season between 2019 and 2020.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.