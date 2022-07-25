Mystery photos found at op-shop - Do you know these people?

Two tiny photos from the past have become the subject of a search for their owners.
The small black and white photographs were found recently in a second hand "Jag" women's handbag purchased at Cowra's Riding for the Disabled Op shop and brought to the Guardian in the hope of reuniting them with their original owners.
The photos appear to be of a young family and writing on the back indicates they were taken in 1956 and relate to the first birthday of a young child, David, who was a patient in Wade House, Camperdown at the time.
Wade House was a wing of the Royal Alexandra Hospital for children which has subsequently moved and become the Westmead Children's Hospital.
As the photos have been found in Cowra, there is a very good chance the family or their descendants are still resident in the area.
It is the hope of the person who found them, who wishes to remain anonymous, that the photos find their way back to their original owners as they are part of someone's family history.
If you know where these photos belong please contact the Cowra Guardian on 63421044 or call into the office at 50B Kendal Street.
