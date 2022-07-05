Bushwalkers taking shorter mid-week walks

Over these past 2 months, the activities of the Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers has needed to take a back seat role to numerous of life's other challenges, including bouts of influenza, the ever-threatening COVID-19, looking after family members, some travelling interstate, others requiring hospitalisation, and of course, the occasional (!) spell of inclement weather.
But the heartbeat of the Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers group is still pulsating strongly, and a small band of eager walkers has enjoyed short local mid-week walks, followed by a social coffee together for those who wish.
With longer walks planned for weekend days at a later date, the Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers (ULB) will continue to offer mid-week walks for all interested.
Tuesday(s) 12th, 19th and 26th July, and 2nd August - the route will be decided on the day, depending upon the weather and participants interests. We will depart the Visitors Centre at 9am. Further information is available closer to the date. Please ring either Peter 0427.300.411 or Jan 0437.136.398 or Terry 0415.253.129. If there is no answer, please leave a message and your call will be returned.
