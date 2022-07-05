Bushwalkers taking shorter mid-week walks

Tuesday(s) 12th, 19th and 26th July, and 2nd August - the route will be decided on the day, depending upon the weather and participants interests. We will depart the Visitors Centre at 9am. Further information is available closer to the date. Please ring either Peter 0427.300.411 or Jan 0437.136.398 or Terry 0415.253.129. If there is no answer, please leave a message and your call will be returned.