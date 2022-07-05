Cowra Guardian

Bushwalkers taking shorter mid-week walks

Updated July 5 2022 - 10:04pm, first published 10:03pm
Upper Lachlan Bushwalker members enjoying a walk along a local trail, Cowra June 2022.

Over these past 2 months, the activities of the Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers has needed to take a back seat role to numerous of life's other challenges, including bouts of influenza, the ever-threatening COVID-19, looking after family members, some travelling interstate, others requiring hospitalisation, and of course, the occasional (!) spell of inclement weather.

