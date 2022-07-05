Blues on the road three of next five

The Cowra Blues have a difficult run to finish the 2022 season with the side having two home fixtures and three away games scheduled for the remainder of the season.
This weekend the Blues travel to Bathurst to take on the Bathurst Bushrangers Outlaws before returning the Mulyan Oval the following weekend to take on the Dubbo Demons.
They're then away to Parkes Panthers who had the better of them in the first round of the 2022 season before meeting Bathurst Giants away and then finishing the regular season at home to the Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels.
The Blues then have a bye before the Tier 2 semi finals begin on Saturday, August 20.
With semi final venues determined by clubs in Tier 1 the Blues won't play a home semi final regardless of where they finish on the competition ladder.
The last time Cowra took on this weekend's opponents Bathurst Bushrangers Outlaws, the Blues ran out comfortable 110-16 winners at Mulyan Oval but Blues coach Marc Hyland isn't taking the Outlaws easy.
"You never know who they'll field, especially at home," Hyland said.
The Blues expect to go into the match full strength with the exception of Frank Bright who is unavailable.
"I'd expect to have a full side because everyone's I've been talking to is chomping at the bit after a couple of weeks off," Hyland said.
"We won't have played for three weeks," he said.
