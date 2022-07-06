Cowra Guardian
Subscriber

Clash of Magpies at Sid Kallas this weekend

BM
By Brendan McCool
July 6 2022 - 4:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Conditions proved to be horrendous for the Cowra Magpies as they took on Lithgow Workies last Saturday at Luccetti Field.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.