Clash of Magpies at Sid Kallas this weekend

Conditions proved to be horrendous for the Cowra Magpies as they took on Lithgow Workies last Saturday at Luccetti Field.
Cowra Magpies coach Jack Nobes said he has never played in conditions like that in all of his life, with constant rain and several games playing on the field before their kick-off turning the field into a muddy morass.
"It was very hard to do anything, very hard to put a finger on anything. Tough to be there really and they just held the ball better than us in the end."
While Lithgow's plays seemed to work out better than Cowra's over the match, it proved to be a close game with Lithgow winning 18-6.
With player numbers impacted by injuries, Nobes said a few reserve grade players had to step up into the first grade over the weekend and their grit and determination of some of the younger players has been very, very impressive.
Looking forward, Nobes said they have gotten over the road trip hump, with four of their last five games to be played at home.
"At home we've just got to turn up and make it hard for the opposition and hopefully get a few wins out of it at the end of the year."
This weekend they will face off against the Forbes Magpies, another Group 11 side, which Nobes said is quite a massive unknown as they haven't come up against them yet.
While Forbes are an unknown for them, Nobes said they just have to worry about themselves and prepare for what they can control with their own game plan.
They will still be missing a fair few players this weekend, though Nobes said they will be able to rely on some of the reserve graders who have this weekend off.
Nobes is not sure what their finals chances are at this stage and aims to take each game as it comes.
