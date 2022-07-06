Big goals for new venture Advertising Feature

DYNAMIC DUO: The creative minds behind Cowra's newest business, The Fork In The River, owners Belinda and David Blackmore. Photo: Robyn Wilkinson

With Australia, and indeed the Central West, experiencing a craft food renaissance, local entrepreneurs Belinda and David Blackmore have decided to help pass on their expertise and experience to local customers with their new business The Fork In The River.

With their grand opening held Saturday, July 2, the craft culinary, slow food and home brewing supply store enjoyed strong support from the local and broader community, with a consistent flow of customers all day. Belinda said it was great to see so many people on the first day and hoped they could pass on their knowledge to everyone who ventures through their door.

PROVING POPULAR: Plenty of customers popped in during the weekend's grand opening. Photo: Supplied

"David has a vast knowledge of home-brewing, distilling and wine making and is passionate about sharing this knowledge with others," she said. "Over the past 20 years he has also amassed a vast amount knowledge of slow food production from smoking techniques to salami making, curing fish and meats and preserving.

As a family owned and operated business, it is clear to see the passion that Belinda and David share for their new venture. David said that The Fork In The River was a great beginning in their business journey.



"We see this business as a starting point in our brewing and slow-food journey towards the ultimate goal of one day owning and operating our own commercial distillery," he said. "As parents, Belinda and I want our children to see that by starting with small goals, big goals can be achieved."



TERRIFIC TEAM: Belinda Blackmore with daughter Kiaya. Photo: Robyn Wilkinson

Belinda said they were looking forward to turning a much-loved hobby into a business that could benefit the community of Cowra and beyond. "The Fork In The River will support local food producers and source locally produced products where possible, and also cater for customers who support the 'Slow Food' movement and enjoy food that is good for them, those who grow it, and the planet," she said.



"We want to share our love of home-beverage production and slow food with others, so that they too can embrace this lifestyle and produce quality products in their own home.



"We have access to a large and impressive range of craft beers, while there's also an abundance of options in the craft food section with different craft cheeses, chocolates, bread and preserved meats to choose from."



Located at Shop 14, Centre Arcade 58-60 Kendal St, Cowra, The Fork In The River supplies a range of high-quality equipment, products and ingredients for home brewing, distilling, wine making and artisan food production.

