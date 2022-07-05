Even games at croquet club

In Cowra Croquet Club games, on June 29 Jan and Helen played Heather and Elaine.
Both sides started evenly until a few misses from Elaine and Heather put a gap in the score for Jan and Helen to win 26-18.
Ana and Jenny played a singles game with a lot of hits and misses and face pulling with some laughs as well.
Advertisement
A good close game with Ana pegging out 26 to Jenny's 24.
On July 4 Heather and Elaine played Alison and Carmel in cold conditions with Heather and Elaine winning 15 to 9.
Heather drew a singles game against Lee and Jenny.
Lee is learning very quickly and enjoying the company and game.
The game finished up with Heather pegging out to Elaine and Jenny making 18.
The Cowra Croquet Club plays three days a week, Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on the courts at the corner of Brougham and Darling Streets.
New members always welcome.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.