Cowra Eagles scrape home against 14 man Emus

The Cowra Eagles will be out for redemption when they take on the Forbes Platypi at home this Saturday.
The two sides have met twice already this season with Cowra winning the first encounter 19-12 before the Platypi reversed the result in the return match 31-19.
And Saturday's match will be all about maintaining pressure for Eagles coach Colin Kilby after a couple of close results in recent weeks.
"Over the next couple of weeks I want to see us apply pressure and maintain it rather than playing in spits and spats where we apply pressure and then give away an easy let off," Kilby said.
"If we look to control the ball a bit more and really take advantage of the pressure we're applying I think we'll start to put a few sides away," he said.
The Eagles have had a few close results in the past month including last weekend's 13-11 win over Orange Emus and a narrow 16-13 victory against Dubbo Roos the previous week.
Not overly concerned at this stage Kilby puts these close wins down to "a fair bit of disruption the past couple of weeks with player unavailability and illness".
"Hopefully that will improve and we can get some consistency in the side as well."
Kilby hopes the Eagles will be at full strength for the clash against Forbes, dependant on a suspension appeal by centre Bola which was to be heard on Wednesday evening.
Last Saturday the Eagles had to fight hard to overcome a 14 man Orange Emus side which had to field the reduced number of players after advising Cowra last Thursday that they were unable to field a competitive front row.
"They notified us on the Thursday and as part of the rules if you can't field a competitive front row you have to play with 14," Kilby said.
The Eagles eventually ran out 13-11 winners with the sides finishing a try apiece, Cowra's coming from Ben Watt.
The boot of Noah Ryan proved the difference in the end with the fullback slotting one conversion and two penalty goals.
"They were obviously better prepared for it than we were," Kilby said.
"It's a bit of a tough one to take advantage of and I don't think we took advantage of having the extra man.
"We probably lost out more by not having a scrum which is a pretty big advantage for us.
"It took an opportunity away from us to provide a lot of pressure which we would normally apply with a scrum.
"It was quite disappointing for us to take away that part of our game. Them having to play with 14 probably didn't even up the loss for us.
"And we didn't apply enough pressure through the middle of the field to take advantage of it which allowed them to defend reasonably well with a man down," Kilby said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
