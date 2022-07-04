Plenty of prizes on offer at Black Tie Charity event

A great night is planned for Cowra's first Inaugural Black Tie Charity Event to be held on Saturday, August 13 at the Cowra Showground Pavilion.
Tickets include a three course meal, entry to win a lucky door prize, a chance to win some amazing items in raffles and a live auction, including a Breakfast Cruise for two in Queensland, signed memorabilia from Australian of the year and Olympian tennis player Dylan Alcott, plus many more exciting prizes.
The event also provides an amazing opportunity to hear from inspirational guest speaker Mr Mick Colliss.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke MP will also be in attendance.
At the same time you'll have a fun time getting dressed up and dance the night away with friends while raising money for our local community in promoting Mental Health and Suicide Awareness.
Single tickets are available at $120.00 each or you can book a table of eight with family, friends and work colleagues.
Tickets are available on the link https://events.humanitix.com/inaugural-black-tie-event
A massive shout out to the event's major sponsor Cowra Bowling and Recreation Club, Media Sponsor Cowra Guardian plus the venue sponsor Cowra Show Society Inc. as well as the many businesses and locals who have shown support to this great event.
Tickets are selling fast. Organisers encourage anyone who wishes to attend to finalise their ticket purchase ASAP to avoid disappointment.
