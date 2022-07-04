Cowra Guardian

Plenty of prizes on offer at Black Tie Charity event

By Newsroom
Updated July 4 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 11:48pm
Signed memorabilia from Australian of the year and Olympian tennis player Dylan Alcott, plus many more exciting prizes will be on offer at the Black Tie Charity event in August.

A great night is planned for Cowra's first Inaugural Black Tie Charity Event to be held on Saturday, August 13 at the Cowra Showground Pavilion.

