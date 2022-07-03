Inner Wheel celebrates in Cowra with induction of Sue Brown as district chairman

Each year Inner Wheel Clubs celebrate the induction of a District Chairman in the town of the club which has nominated the incoming District Chairman.
Cowra was the town, Cowra Golf Club the venue, when Cowra member Sue Brown was recently inducted as A50 District Chairman. The sun was shining through the panoramic windows of Cowra Golf Club and the tables brightly decorated with sunflowers and the blue and yellow colours of Inner Wheel and of Ukraine.
During the morning Business Meeting, male partners were given a tour of Rotary's Europa Park, a lasting memorial dedicated to the thousands of migrants who lived in the Cowra Migrant centre in the late 1940s and 1950s.
Cowra Rotary has a historical wall panel and flags flying of 24 European countries.
This Park was a top attraction for the recent visit of Ukrainian refugees to Cowra.
The luncheon commenced with MC Anne Holloway welcoming members and their guests.
Cowra Mayor Cr Bill West spoke to the Inner Wheel members from the eight district clubs of the attractions of Cowra and the contribution the Inner Wheel Club of Cowra makes to its community.
Past Inner Wheel Australia President/National representative Elizabeth Tooke made the Toast to International Inner wheel.
Elizabeth announced that the international theme for 2022-23 was WORK WONDERS. 'This is to be the calling of all the wonderful women internationally, to accomplish positive and uplifting results for humanity. Together, we can make the world stronger for a better and brighter tomorrow,' said Elizabeth.
In accepting the position of District Chairman, Cowra's Sue Brown spoke about engagement, enthusiasm and energy,then introduced her District Executive Committee, including Cowra members Christine Parker and Heather Treasure.
Cowra Club's own Changeover will be held later this month when President Christine Parker will be inducted for a second term as Club President . Cowra meetings are held 3rd Monday of the month at 11 am in Cowra Services Club.
