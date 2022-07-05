A tribute: Harry Bryant farmer, grazier and family man

Harry, the farmer and grazier/family man always found time to serve others and his wider community. In the early 1960s he was President of the Cowra RSL, he served on the Central West Aircrew Reunion Committee for twelve years and he joined Lachlan Legacy caring for widows and children of deceased servicemen. He served as Civil Defence Director of the Waugoola Shire for seven years, became Chairman of the Young Electorate Council of the National Party and served seven years on the National Party Central Council. He joined the Cowra Rotary Club and was a member for thirty years. Towards the end of the 1960s Harry was the Foundation Chairman of the Cowra Rural Advisory Service.