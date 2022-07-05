Cowra Guardian

A tribute: Harry Bryant farmer, grazier and family man

July 5 2022 - 10:38pm
The late Harry Bryant.

Thomas Henry (known to most as Harry) Bryant was born in Cowra on 20th November, 1924 to Leslie (Dick) Bryant and Myra Francis; a younger brother to sisters Isabel and Jean (dec) and older brother to sisters Helen (dec), Enid and Beth (dec), and to brothers David and Leslie.

