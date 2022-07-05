A tribute: Harry Bryant farmer, grazier and family man

Thomas Henry (known to most as Harry) Bryant was born in Cowra on 20th November, 1924 to Leslie (Dick) Bryant and Myra Francis; a younger brother to sisters Isabel and Jean (dec) and older brother to sisters Helen (dec), Enid and Beth (dec), and to brothers David and Leslie.
On his 6th birthday, Harry commenced his schooling at the Chiverton School and went on to attend Cowra Primary and Cowra High Schools before completing his final year, 5th Year, at Sydney Boys High School. After finishing at SBHS, Harry, always a maths wiz, easily gained employment with the Union Bank (now ANZ) in the head office on Hunter Street. In 1942 Harry volunteered to serve in the RAAF, initially training at Bradfield Park in Sydney and then was posted to Ballarat for training as a Wireless Operator and Navigator, ultimately flying in twin-engine Beaufort aircraft. After seeing service in the Pacific, Harry was discharged in 1946 as a RAAF Flight Lieutenant.
Harry returned to Cowra and faced the difficult choice as to his future: to return to the Union Bank or to take up farming and follow the life of his father and uncles. The decision to farm in Cowra was made and, with the aid of a loan from the Union Bank, Harry was able to purchase 1016 acres comprising Waratah on the Grenfell Road and Rosebank and Glen Rock on the Back Creek Road. Harry successfully and productively farmed this land until he retired from farming in 1988.
From 1948-1953 Harry became an enthusiastic member of Cowra's Young Anglicans and it was through this involvement he became interested in a young lady, Marie Rita Russell.
In words from his memoir, Harry said of this woman: 'She had looks, a good figure, a sense of humour and a pleasant, talkative nature that complemented my tendency to quiet contemplation'. Those who knew Harry, are aware of his quiet and polite nature. Not given to interrupting or talking over another, one had to be patient and listening to hear his wise words. Harry is survived by Rita whom he married on 24th October, 1953, and their four children: Judith, Mark, Frances and Ruth, 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Harry's great grandchildren called him 'Tom'.
Harry, the farmer and grazier/family man always found time to serve others and his wider community. In the early 1960s he was President of the Cowra RSL, he served on the Central West Aircrew Reunion Committee for twelve years and he joined Lachlan Legacy caring for widows and children of deceased servicemen. He served as Civil Defence Director of the Waugoola Shire for seven years, became Chairman of the Young Electorate Council of the National Party and served seven years on the National Party Central Council. He joined the Cowra Rotary Club and was a member for thirty years. Towards the end of the 1960s Harry was the Foundation Chairman of the Cowra Rural Advisory Service.
Harry became a Director of the Cowra Ski Club Co-operative for nine years and was part of the team which oversaw construction of the Cowra Ski Lodge in Perisher Valley. Harry served as a member of the General Council for the United Farmers and Woolgrowers Association (UFWA) and in 1971 became State Vice-President and member of the Executive Committee; positions he held for three years. Harry served on several lamb marketing committees and in 1974 became an appointed member of the then Primary Industries Minister, Ian Sinclair's reconstructed Australian Meat and Livestock Corporation (AMLC). Harry was elected Deputy Chairman and served in this position until he retired from the Corporation in 1984.
This position was very time-demanding; the AMLC maintained offices in New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore and the Middle East and its activities centred on the promotion of and maintaining market access to many overseas markets. Harry was frequently away from 'Waratah'.
'Waratah' was very close to the Cowra airport and Harry flew frequently from farm to Corporation meetings from the Cowra airport. A quote from his memoir about the time:
'I became so accustomed to using up every available minute before leaving to catch the 'plane. One evening, I made a miscalculation and was showering when the 'plane flew over the house as it prepared to land. There was general panic in the 'Waratah' household and few words were spoken as Rita warmed up the car for the dash to the airport. I caught the 'plane! However, the nervous tension that miscalculation generated was a lesson I didn't need to repeat.'
Despite Harry's constant busyness away from 'Waratah' he was a diligent and conscientious farmer and in 1964 and again in 1965 Harry twice won the Rural Bank-sponsored Department of Agriculture's Crossbred Ewe Fertility Competition. In 1968 Harry entered and won the Ampol-sponsored UFWA's NSW Farmer of the Year competition which entitled Harry and Rita to two around-the-world air tickets with Qantas.
It was during this wonderful trip in 1969 that Harry saw the beautiful gardens of Japan and he returned to Cowra to champion the vision of a Japanese garden in Cowra; those gardens are a Cowra wonder today.
During the Vietnam War years, Harry and Rita hosted several US soldiers on R&R Leave from Vietnam at 'Waratah' and the lifelong friendships formed led to many happy reunions with these fellows during Harry's travels in the USA.
In 1981 Harry became a Grandpa and in 1988 retired from 'Waratah', moved into town and many of his commitments beyond family and farm eased. Always a keen lawn bowler, his retirement from the farm allowed Harry, an enthusiastic member of the Cowra Bowling Club for over thirty years, to make new friendships and renew old ones on the bowling club greens.
In 1987 Harry was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Australia Day honours for his 'contribution to the rural industry, particularly as Deputy Chairman of the Australian Meat and Livestock Corporation'. A well-deserved honour and accolade for Harry's lifelong service to farming.
Harry aged graciously, always remaining the true gentleman. He had a keen interest in rainfall and meteorological records dating from the late 1800s to early this century, he loved to garden, to travel and to spend time with his family. He enjoyed time with the Cowra Men's Shed and as the years took their toll, he moved with Rita to Burrowa House Aged Care in Boorowa where he died on 12th June, aged 97 years. His funeral in Cowra was well-attended by several generations of people whose lives Harry touched and impressed and, in his quiet and unassuming way, Harry would have been well-pleased by his send-off.
